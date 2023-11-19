Lewes clinch much-needed Women’s Championship win over London City Lionesses

Lewes roared to their first home Women’s Championship win of the season with a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over London City Lionesses.

The Rooks made the brighter start as both Hollie Olding and Anna Grey tested Lionesses keeper Grace Moloney early on.

But the visitors hit the front after a defensive mix-up allowed Paige Satchell to steal in and smash home the opening goal on 16 minutes.

The capital side went in search of a second but found Sophie Whitehouse in inspired form, denying Danielle Carter with a smart save from her close-range effort.

Lewes Women finally gained their first home league win of the season | Picture: James Boyes

Lewes improved after the interval with Reanna Blades seeing a strong penalty shout waved away after a mazy run down the left wing.

They pulled level just before the hour mark when Hollie Olding poked home after pinball in the 18-yard box.

The Rooks were pouring forward in search of a winner as Olding’s 30-yarder fired narrowly over and Sarah Brasero-Carreira skimmed the bar with a powerful strike.

Lewes got their just desserts on 79 minutes when Anna Grey curled home a sumptuous free-kick to secure much-needed maximum points for the south coast side.