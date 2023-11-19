Lewes clinch much-needed Women’s Championship win over London City Lionesses
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Rooks made the brighter start as both Hollie Olding and Anna Grey tested Lionesses keeper Grace Moloney early on.
But the visitors hit the front after a defensive mix-up allowed Paige Satchell to steal in and smash home the opening goal on 16 minutes.
The capital side went in search of a second but found Sophie Whitehouse in inspired form, denying Danielle Carter with a smart save from her close-range effort.
Lewes improved after the interval with Reanna Blades seeing a strong penalty shout waved away after a mazy run down the left wing.
They pulled level just before the hour mark when Hollie Olding poked home after pinball in the 18-yard box.
The Rooks were pouring forward in search of a winner as Olding’s 30-yarder fired narrowly over and Sarah Brasero-Carreira skimmed the bar with a powerful strike.
Lewes got their just desserts on 79 minutes when Anna Grey curled home a sumptuous free-kick to secure much-needed maximum points for the south coast side.
To follow the action and sign up for The FA Player’s live Barclays Women’s Super League and Barclays Women’s Championship coverage visithttps://faplayer.thefa.com/home/all