Dee Bradley’s last-minute winner saw Durham Women end the season with a 2-1 win in a pulsating encounter against Lewes at the Dipping Pan.

Nat Johnson had put the hosts deservedly ahead after half an hour, but the Wildcats were much improved after the break and got on level terms through Beth Hepple before Bradley snatched all three points.

A tense opening quarter of an hour saw the first few chances fall to Durham, before Lewes began dominating possession but lacked a cutting edge on the final third.

Lewes had their pressure rewarded in the 31st minute, when Amelia Hazard broke down the right and passed through to Johnson who had time and space to compose herself before slotting the ball into the right-hand corner of the net.

Lewes Women have had a mixed season in the Championship | Picture: James Boyes

Durham almost equalised just before half-time when Jess Clarke leapt on a defensive error to pass Lewes goalkeeper Sophie Whitehouse, but the angle was tight, and her shot found the side netting.

The visitors came out for the second half with intent and got back on level terms in the 50th minute, when Hepple’s free kick took a deflection to loop over Whitehouse.

Both sides went all out for a winner in front of a vocal crowd of 1,247, but good defending, shots narrowly off target and a number of important saves from both goalkeepers kept the scores level until the 94th minute, when Bradley headed home at the back post to steal a 2-1 victory.

It meant Durham leapfrogged Lewes in the final standings, with the Wildcats ending the campaign seventh ahead of the hosts in ninth.

