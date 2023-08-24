Lewes sit proudly in second place in the early Isthmian premier division table with wins from each of their first three games.

And they look to make it five from five in their two Bank Holiday weekend tussles.

Tony Russell’s team have hit the ground running and Saturday’s 2-1 win at Potters Bar – courtesy of goals by Kalvin Lumbombo-Kalala and Ryan Gondoh – was their third straight win.

It followed a 3-1 success at Kingstonian, where goals by Gondoh, Chris Whelpdale and Lumbombo-Kalala earned the points, and the opening-day 1-0 win at home to Cray Wanderers, when Whelpdale opened his account.

Lewes FC have won their opening three Isthmian premier games | Picture: James Boyes

The holiday weekend brings two more tests. Russell’s men host Hornchurch – who are only a point behind the Rooks – on Saturday then go to Bognor on Monday afternoon.

Lewes are one of four sides in the division to win their opening three matches, with Enfield, Chatham and Billericay having done the same.

Rooks chairman Stuart Fuller was particularly impressed by the win at Kingstonian, where he said the team were excellent and the Lewes fans superb.

At Potters Bar on Saturday, Russell’s hope of fielding the same starting XI for a third consecutive game were dashed when full-back Jake Elliott suffered a calf injury and was replaced by Archie Tamplin.

The home side put the Rooks under early pressure and Rohdell Gordon had an early shot cleared off the line, then Brandon Adams went through but pulled a shot wide.

The Rooks took the lead when Tommy Wood set up Lumbombo-Kalala, who made no mistake. The home side went back on the attack and Nathan Harvey had to be in his best form to keep out PB.

One became two in the 19th minute when Gondoh scored his second of the season, taking the ball through the defence and calmly poking it home.

The home side found their groove in the opening exchanges of the second half and Adams scored from close range in the 52nd minute, reacting to a great save by Harvey.