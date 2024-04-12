Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisers received a fantastic number of nominations and say it was ‘truly inspiring’ to read so many positive comments about people within the Lewes community.

The awards committee comprised Paul Hayward (Fan), Rhian Cleverly (Women’s First Team Captain), Lynne Burrell (General Manager), Barry Collins (Supporters Club Chair), Emily Tier (Volunteer), and Joe Short (Director). The group have been working hard over the last few days to go through nominations and shortlist three people per category and now it can be shared.

See the story about the shortlists on the Lewes FC website to cast your votes.

The people on the Lewes FC awards shortlist | Image via Lewes FC

Ambition Award

Ollie Audis – CommentatorOllie is our brilliant volunteer, match commentator. He’s at the Pan, week in, week out, does copious amounts of preparation and in just two seasons has become a top top commentator. He is sheer class, friendly and welcoming! What a guy!

Bambi Burks – Hospitality Manager & Executive AssistantBambi has shown ambition through significantly improving and innovating around food and drink options and through her people management skills. She’s consistently reliable, friendly and brilliant to have around, and has wonderful plans for the club to make more use of the venue and welcome in more of our community. Bambi has transformed the bar and catering side of the club and we hear lots of compliments from visiting fans. Bambi has also been keen to engage in the wider business side of the club, thinking through new events and activations to enhance the business side of the club as well as deepen the community roots and connections.

Grace Jones – Women’s First Team PhotographerGrace brings professionalism to our content and makes the players feel special bringing a cool new dynamic to our team with her passion and ambition. Her personality matches her work – she gets 100% involved in Lewes FC to try to make a difference. Without her, our female players wouldn’t get anywhere near the visibility they currently do. Grace has gone above and beyond for the team this season, and has a bright future ahead of her.

Bravery Award

Rhian Cleverly – Women’s First Team Club CaptainAt a time in the season which was difficult for the club on and off the pitch, our captain, Rhian, demonstrated incredible bravery to speak out on social media for the good of the club. Despite the club receiving a lot negative comments towards potential investment, Rhian spoke out for what she believed in, all for the good of her teammates and the club.She put together a letter on behalf of all of the players, sharing personal experience in her time here and highlighting the challenges that a female footballer faces and challenges around the expectations of being a professional footballer.

Kerri Coombs – Girls Technical Pathway LeadKerri showed so much bravery in stepping up and leading the first team near the start of the season when Scott was unable to be there for personal reasons. She demonstrated all the club’s values all in one go but especially bravery when it was so last minute and a crucial stage of the season.

Grace Riglar – PlayerGrace has shown unbelievable resilience this season despite a challenging time on and off the field. A key player for us this season despite all she’s been through and we will never forget that Watford away goal.

Community Award

Richard Horton – VolunteerWithout a manager at the start of 23/24 season and with 6 registered players, the Lewes Juniors U9 Girls were in need of someone like Richard. He volunteered to take on the manager/coach role with no football coaching experience. He quickly did the FA training courses to be a coach and grew the number of girls taking part in training from just 6 to 17. The girls are from schools in Lewes and the local villages, from all social backgrounds, many had never played football in a team before and for some, this was their first experience of team sports. They started playing league matches in January and have progressed both as a team and as a group of friends. He has fostered fun and inclusive coaching sessions and match day experiences. Recognising the need for female role models he organised for Rhian Cleverly and Amelia Hazard to come and speak to the girls at a recent coaching session and arranged for the girls to be mascots at a Lewes FC Women home game

Jan Gormley – VolunteerJan is a volunteer who embodies what it means to be Lewes FC. She goes out of her way to make people feel welcome and want to come back to games. She makes you feel good, whoever you are and however many times you have been here. She speaks to all of the fan community, also welcoming our four legged friends and handing out tasty treats to keep them entertained too.

Liam Lamb & Isaac Long – Bar StaffLiam and Isaac impact the wider community by doing what we all wish we would do. The person who nominated the duo wondered why they were so keen to take mince pies away when they knew that neither of them liked them. They take food destined for waste and offer this to the homeless, which has been greatly received. To know that we have individuals looking out for others first and foremost, gives a great deal of pride. The recipients of their gifts often ask, why? I think that kindness is often a shock, particularly for the homeless and in doing this, Isaac and Liam are breaking barriers and advocating our values in the most meaningful way.

Dedication Award

St. Nicks – Stadium VolunteersThe St.Nicks’ team have been coming to the Pan for years, they come along every Monday and help clean up the Pan, often after a busy weekend. They do the jobs that others wouldn’t like to do, and they do it all with a smile on their faces. They are the most warm and welcoming company to keep. They are the essence of the hard work and dedication, often unseen, which goes in to making Lewes FC what it is. It is important that they do get mentioned for the regular contributions that they bring to the club, and feel they deserve recognition for the commitment they show.

Shrey Nilvarna – Fan Engagement ManagerShrey has worked tirelessly over the 23/24 season, covering three roles that were unfilled. Whilst he originally covered roles for the short term he ended up doing them for a large part of the season, even when his own plate was full and he had his own job to deliver. Somehow, despite this, attendances have risen across the season. He continues to take up requests and work with enthusiasm and dedication. The club should feel very grateful.

Sinclair Spencer – VolunteerSinclair is relatively new to the Lewes family, yet he stood for a place on the Board at the AGM. When he was not elected, rather than move into the shadows, he stepped up, volunteering for a number of roles on match days, working with Barry Haffenden and the Lewes Supporters Club volunteers to improve and enhance the match day experience. He also helps with Maintenance Thursday as well as travelling the country to watch the women’s team home and away this season. Sinclair is now a huge Lewes FC fan and he’ll do anything for the team – including travelling to some of the furthest possible away games – versus Sunderland, Blackburn and Birmingham.

Equality & Empowerment Award

Karen Dobres – Club AmbassadorKaren shows such passion and dedication for Lewes FC but also delivers the wider ethos of the club. Whether during the game or on non-game days, her thoughts and actions are selfless in regards to helping the club, helping the community and promoting equality. Her efforts to network and spread our message are consistent, drawing people in and including everyone. She is a great ambassador for the club and for equality. She regularly talks on behalf of the club, to students, companies and at conferences, pioneering equality and Lewes FC. Karen has also delivered projects at Lewes FC such as ‘The Three Graces’ and ‘The Rooker Prize’, bringing new fans to the club and maintaining visibility in the press. She informally mentors Lewes FC staff and is always at the other end of the phone whenever she is needed, all of this is done as a volunteer and believer in Lewes FC.

Martin Meadows – OwnerMartin is passionate about the environment and is pushing this club to do better with its sustainability strategy and environmental work. His involvement has already led to the club preparing our carbon footprint, planning hedgerows in the ground, planning to switch our floodlights to LEDs, repurposing facilities and equipment, and planning to change the surface of the 3G pitch. Martin will hold us to account in the short- and long term and his voice is paramount to ensuring this club operates with social responsibility.