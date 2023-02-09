Boss Tony Russell says Lewes FC have found a new confidence in a fantastic start to 2023 – and has praised their fans for their impact.

Lewes are unbeaten since the turn of the year and are up to seventh – just three points off the play-off zone – after home wins within a week over Wingate (5-0) and Kingstonian (3-0).

Russell is enjoying seeing them score freely and keep clean sheets and told us: “I think the more you win the more confident you become and when you play that style of football it’s an extreme.

"When you're not winning games it becomes really hard, everyone takes more touches where they are trying to be safe, but on the other end, when you get confident it is really hard to stop.

Lewes players wait for their next chance during the win over Kingstonian | Picture: James Boyes

"The past two games we have really gone up a gear.

“There is a real freedom and excitement we are playing with. It's just about trying to nurture that now and not get carried away – but also make sure we enjoy it and keep reinforcing the good things that are working for us at the moment.”

The Rooks’ fans have played a massive part in Lewes’ successful spells in recent weeks and Russell said the support was one of the reasons he took the job in 2021.

“I’ve never experienced anything like it,” he said.

"I’ve never been at a club with this sort of fanbase. When there are 700-odd in the ground and we score a goal and the noise goes up, it's amazing. It’s what it is all about. As managers and players, we are very lucky to be in that position.

“We would love to get to the point where we are getting up to 1,000 in consistently. But it is brilliant to play in front of the fans, especially at this level. We are extremely lucky and we know that.”

The Rooks look to continue their fine run when they go to Bowers and Pitsea tomorrow. Then they welcome Horsham to the Pan next Tuesday.

Russell believes it is important to take things one game at a time.

“I don’t really get caught up in the table or who we are playing,” he added.