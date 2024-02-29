Lewes FC chief is stepping down

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Rooks said: “Maggie’s journey with Lewes FC has been one of dedication, growth, and profound impact on and off the pitch. Under Maggie’s leadership, Lewes FC has not only flourished on the field but has also championed equality and challenged societal norms within the football community.

"Maggie’s tireless advocacy for a more ethical, equitable, accountable and inclusive form of football has made Lewes FC a beacon of progress and inclusivity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Murphy said: “It has been an honour to lead this incredible club over five exciting and challenging seasons, from navigating a global pandemic to breaking club and FA Cup attendance records.

Maggie Murphy enjoys a matchday at the Dripping Pan | Picture: James Boyes

"I am lucky to have worked alongside some incredible colleagues and players, and I am proud of all we have achieved on and off the pitch. But, after five incredible seasons, it’s time for me to pursue new challenges. For now though, I am completely focused on the next few important months and supporting directors with their transition plan.”

Trevor Wells, Chair of Lewes FC, expressed gratitude for Maggie Murphy’s outstanding contributions, stating: “We thank Maggie for her exceptional work during her tenure at Lewes FC.

"It is a very different club to the one she walked into in 2019. Maggie has led this club with a verve and commitment that has impacted players, staff and the Lewes and wider football community. Her dedication to advancing the club’s mission, coupled with her relentless pursuit of equality and social justice within football, has been truly commendable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Maggie’s impact extends far beyond the confines of our club, resonating throughout the football community in England and beyond. We can’t thank her enough. While bidding farewell to Maggie, the club looks ahead with optimism and determination to build upon her remarkable legacy and continue the pursuit of excellence both on and off the field. ”