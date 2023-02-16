Lewes FC close in on play-off places after four-point week

Lewes FC Men can almost touch the Isthmian premier play-off places after another profitable week on the pitch.

Tony Russell’s team won 3-2 at Bowers & Pitsea thanks to strikes by Deon Moore and Tyrique Hyde and an own goal.

On Tuesday night they drew 1-1 at home to Horsham as Joe Taylor scored his 28th goal of the season – and 11th in the past ten games.

Had the Rooks not conceded an 80th minute Hornets equaliser, they’d have ended the night in the final play-off spot.

Joe Taylor is about to put Lewes ahead against Horsham | Picture: James Boyes

As it is, they head for second-placed Aveley on Saturday for a meeting of two of the division’s form teams with fans hopeful they can go one better than last year and end the season in the promotion knockouts.

Russell was pleased with the win at Bowers – though said he was surprised as hosts they had wanted Lewes to ‘drive’ the game.

Russell said: “Every instinct we have is to go forward and attack, so to face a team who were the opposite to that is a compliment in some ways but also frustrating for us and not one I really enjoyed to be honest.

"We’ve all got opinions on how the game should be played and we got in the car and drive home, with three points and not dwelling too much on it.”

