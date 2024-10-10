Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes FC face another huge test in their impressive season as they welcome Billericay Town this Saturday in a battle of the Isthmian League Premier Division’s top two sides.

The Rooks, who beat Bracknell Town 6-3 in a stunning FA Trophy tie last weekend, will be aiming to get their league form back on track in the match.

In their first league fixture since a 5-0 loss at Potters Bar Town a fortnight ago, manager Craig Nelson explained that his side will leave no stone unturned in their preparation.

“We've got to work on how we deal with difficult moments,” said Nelson.

Lewes celebrate one of the six they put past Bracknell in the FA Trophy | Picture: James Boyes

“In the last couple of games, we've shown a little bit of frailty. We'll look at fixing that, and then it's just about us.

“We don't want to worry too much about how Billericay play. It's about giving [the players] pictures and allowing them the space to be creative.

“It's hard work. That's the ethos of everyone that’s part of our team. As long as [the players] do that and we show up, I think it will be a great game.”

Despite streaking away to a big lead in the early table with six wins and two draws in their first eight games, Lewes come into this weekend just one point ahead of their visitors.

Billericay narrowed the gap with a 4-0 midweek win against Dartford, responding to a penalty shoot-out exit from the FA Trophy in some style.

For the Rooks, the FA Trophy provided more joy, with plenty to please Nelson despite his side almost letting a 5-0 lead slip.

“We connected in the final third, which we weren’t able to at Potters Bar, who held us to account.

“I know [the players] can play like that. It’s about how they unlock that in every game, to express it, because a lot of them want to go higher.

“If you play the way they did [against Bracknell], people will want to come and watch more, so they will have more eyes on them. We throw down gauntlets to them all the time about challenges that they need to either meet or exceed.”

Lewes know that this weekend could be an early turning point in the season, with the chance to go at least six points clear at the top with a win or to fall to third if they lose. Either way, a spectacular contest is in store at The Dripping Pan, with a 3PM kick-off on Saturday.