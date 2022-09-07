Lewes FC hit EIGHT to set up Sussex derby in FA Cup

The Rooks partied all the way to the Second Qualifying Round – and an all-Sussex showdown at home to Three Bridges – as striker Joe Taylor bagged five of the goals, including a hat-trick of penalties.

The victory, in truth, came gift-wrapped. In Saturday’s first meeting, the North Kent side were within minutes of an upset, having taken a two-goal lead before Rooks levelled, but at the Pan, Sheppey were lambs to the slaughter.

“We had spoken before the game about being more ruthless,” Russell told reporters afterwards. “We played well on Saturday and had a stack of chances, but didn’t finish. Sheppey had two chances, two goals.”

Lewes players celebrate a goal during their 8-0 FA Cup replay hammering of Sheppey | Picture: Angela Brinkhurst

It took the Rooks sharpshooter a full 15 minutes to break the deadlock – then doubling his tally on 25 minutes with the first of his three penalties. In between, Ronan Silva had also found the net. Skipper Will Salmon chipped in with a back-post strike from a corner, and by half-time the contest was all over.

Goals came like clockwork through the second half, including two more Taylor spot kicks and an 88th minute coup de grace from substitute Deshane Dalling. The manager was more than happy.

“Joe Taylor missed the whole pre-season, and we of course missed him. He will always score at this level and opponents will always fear him. Joe will get sharper still. We have great attacking options from the wide positions, to give him service. We’re unbeaten this season and playing well – with the possible exception of the Bank Holiday weekend against Hastings, when we looked a little bit flat.”

In the next round, Rooks entertain Three Bridges – whose management team were interested observers at the Pan on Tuesday. “We will treat Bridges with total respect,” assured Russell. “They have a very decent side, they play at the same level as Sheppey, and a derby game is always tight.

“We are full of energy at the moment. Looking out at that superb new Dripping Pan pitch, it was just made for us and made for attacking football!”