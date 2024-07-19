Lewes FC launch ‘See Us As We Are’ shirt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pre-season shirt for Lewes FC Women features Charlotte Colbert's iconic eye design and was modelled by Kate Nash

Lewes FC Women have launched new shirts for all pre-season matches this summer sponsored by Sussex-based feminist pop artist Charlotte Colbert.

Pop singer Kate Nash was spotted modelling the shirt ahead of Sunday’s friendly game with MK Dons at the Dripping Pan.

The new ‘See Us As We Are’ shirts feature Colbert’s totemic eye motif, adapted to Lewes FC club colours across the front, and the message ‘See Us As We Are’ on the back.

Lewes FC's iconic new #SeeUsAsWeAre shirt

Lewes FC's ‘See Us As We Are’ campaign asks that football stops seeing female players as simply ‘small men’ and provides them with kits and boots that fit and support the female form.

This includes:• Physiological and nutrition support and training regimes based on women’s bodies, not data from the men’s game.• Period tracking to achieve a competitive edge on the pitch• Equal priority to resources, which Lewes FC naturally champion!

As a community-owned club, Lewes seeks to affect change in football and invites others to buy a share and help the cause.

The initiative also invites the football industry to recognise the differences in culture and values between men’s and women’s football, and to not just try to squeeze women’s football into the broken mould of the men's game.

Singer Kate Nash

“I’m so happy to be able to support Lewes FC – a club that is community-owned. It’s really inspiring,” says Charlotte.

"My work is often about utopias and narratives, and how we can envisage positive alternative futures for ourselves. Lewes FC with its ground-breaking work on gender equality for players, its catering to different demographics at the home ground, and its human-centred footballing strategy, is actively enacting the changes it advocates for.

"The eye on the shirt symbolises visibility and positive dreams."

Join the movement, become an owner

Modelling the new shirt

‘See Us As We Are’ asks for the time, space and freedom to allow women’s football to develop according to its own emerging characteristics. Those who believe that we can do women’s football differently are encouraged to join Lewes FC’s movement and become an owner of the club.

This is part of an ownership drive to double Lewes FC’s club owners from 2,500 to 5,000. In dong so, the Rooks believe they can affect more change and make women's football – and football in general – a better sport for all. Because no other club is highlighting this stuff.

Sign up at lewesfc.com/eye.

Lewes FC vs MK Dons

Sunday’s match is also part of Lewes Pride weekend, which covers the Rooks’ Men’s and Women’s friendlies taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans will get a first look at the pre-season shirt during on Sunday at the Dripping Pan. Lewes FC Women will play in the redesigned kit against MK Dons, kick off at 2pm.

Fans can still buy discounted tickets for the game at £6 per adult. U16s get in for free.