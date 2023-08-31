Lewes continued their unbeaten start to the season as a dramatic 95th-minute own goal saw them salvage a 3-3 draw at Bognor – and now look to carry their good league start into the FA Cup.

It continues a fine run of form that has seen the Rooks collect 11 points from their first five matches to sit seventh in the Isthmian premier, their best start to a season since 2017-18.

The tests do not get any easier for Tony Russell’s side, however, with a trip to Faversham Town to start their FA Cup campaign this Saturday.

The competition has rarely been a happy hunting ground of late, with just 11 wins in the past 12 years, but the Rooks will hope their fine league form translates.

Lewes limbs! Players and fans celebrate taking the lead in an Isthmian premier thriller at Bognor on Monday | Picture: James Boyes

Emulating the fighting spirit of the Bognor match would be a good place to start, with the game almost out of reach when the hosts chased a decisive fourth goal.

The lead changed hands three times at the MKM Arena, with Jasper Mather opening the scoring for the hosts in the 18th minute, latching on to a loose pass and beating Nathan Harvey in the Lewes net.

The Rooks fought back as Ryan Gondoh found an equaliser just six minutes later, firing a free-kick underneath the wall to beat goalkeeper Ryan Hall.

Gondoh and Deon Moore were causing all sorts of problems for the Bognor defence, and a second goal arrived on 34 minutes as Moore out-paced his marker and found Bradley Pritchard to flick a near-post finish past Hall.

No further goals followed before half-time, but Lewes were dealt a serious blow when Gondoh was caught by a high challenge and forced off injured just before the whistle blew.

In-form winger Kalvin Lumbombo-Kalala replaced Gondoh, and though the Rooks made a positive start to the second half, Bognor’s high intensity soon game took its toll.

A high press led to the Rocks’ equaliser on 67 minutes, as they won the ball down the right and teed up substitute Tommy-Lee Higgs to finish from close range.

The hosts did not look back from there, sweeping into the lead just six minutes later as Mather capitalised on some hesitant defending and was fouled in the area.

Dylan Gifford took the penalty and blasted it high into the roof of the net to make it 3-2.

Just as it looked like Lewes would be consigned to their first defeat of the season, however, they found an equaliser in the 95th minute as a left-wing cross from Chris Whelpdale was headed into his own net by substitute Joe Briffa.

In a melee after the final whistle, two Bognor players and Rooks assistant boss Joe Vines were sent off.

Faversham were relegated to the South East Counties premier division last season but have beaten Eastbourne Town and Merstham in this season’s FA Cup.

While Faversham have passed the first qualifying round just eight times in their history, Lewes have often flattered to deceive, passing the second qualifying round just twice since 2011.