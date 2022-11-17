Tony Russell has hit back at criticism aimed at Lewes FC following their decision to postpone Tuesday’s Sussex Senior Cup tie with Worthing FC.

The game, which was due to be played at The Dripping Pan, was called off due to a ‘significant number of injuries in the Rooks squad’.

A new date for the cup tie will be announced in due course.

“We’ve been playing three games a week for a long time, and we haven’t got the biggest squad in the world, so it has really taken its toll,” said Russell on his squad’s injury crisis.

“We had so many knocks in the lead up to Cray that we just couldn’t train. We patched people up and just got them to play.

“During that game [Bradley] Pritchard came off with a hamstring strain, Rhys [Murrell-Williamson] - groin, Joe Taylor got elbowed in the face and his eye closed up, Deon [Moore] was already injured, Ronan Silva’s Achilles’ [heel], Razzaq [Coleman De-Graft] has a groin problem and so we had to lean on the under eighteens”

A number of clubs and supporters across Sussex were critical of the Rooks’ decision to postpone the game.

Responding to the criticism, Russell said: “We spoke to the Sussex FA and said this is the situation and they told us they would rather push the game back and we appreciate Worthing allowing for that to happen as well.

“In football everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and I respect that, but opinions are like armpits. We’ve all got them. Some are okay and some stink so don’t go round sniffing armpits. That’s all I have to say on that.”

Russell remains hopeful that Lewes will not have to get any other games called off in the future.

“It’s just been one of those seasons,” he said. “Injuries can happen. Last season we were lucky enough to not have many injuries and this year we have had a fair few. We just have to manage it for what it is.”

Lewes entertain Sussex rivals Bognor in the FA Trophy second round this Saturday, and Russell has predicted an exciting contest.

He said: “They play really well. They like to press so I think it will be a cracking game because they want to play and press and so do, we.

“The fans will get a great game. We are in for a cracking game of football. I have full respect for Bognor - they’re a great side.”

Lewes haveannounced a 'World Cup' ticket scheme where for £45, they are offering entry for five league games men and women. For an extra £15 you get cup games included as well.