Lewes FC play-off near miss: It’s not ‘what if?’ it’s ‘what about that?’

Lewes FC missed the Isthmian premier play-offs by a whisker – but officials and players insisted they could look back on their season with great pride.

They won 3-1 at Canvey Island in last Saturday’s final game thanks to a Razz Coleman De-Graft hat-trick to finish in sixth points.

They were level on points with Cray Wanderers, whose goal difference was just two better and who scraped into the final play-off spot with a 2-2 draw at Haringey.

That meant just two more goals, or one point, along the way for Lewes would have seen them taking part in the promotion knockouts bidding for a place in next season’s National League South.

The scene at the end of the win at Canvey Island as fans and players reflected on the play-off near miss | Picture: James Boyes

The Rooks and their fans were philosophical about the near miss.

Chairman Stuart Fuller tweeted: “It’s not a case of “what if” but “what about that..”… so many reasons to be proud of the @lewesfcmen squad and management this season.

"They brought smiles to so many people’s faces not least today with a 3-1 at Canvey Island to round off a fantastic season.”

Boss Tony Russell tweeted: “So proud of everyone connected to Lewes.

"We gave everything we had, but it wasn't to be.

"Lost eight games in the league and scored 98; so much to be proud of.

"Congratulations to the four teams in the play-offs; that is a hard one to call the winner from. Have a great summer, people.”

Joe Taylor, whose 30 goals this season made him the joint top scorer in the Isthmian premier, tweeted: “It wasn't to be today. Disappointed.

"But proud of the boys. Probably the most enjoyable season for me yet.” And hat-trick hero Coleman De-Graft added: “Love this club @LewesFCMen.

"it wasn’t meant to be but we put our all into it and fought ‘til the end … it’s been an amazing season and I loved every bit of it.”

He thanked the Rooks management team for their leadership over the season.

And the last word goes to Tom Champion, who has hung up his boots after a career spanning more than 600 games.