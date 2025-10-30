Lewes FC return is bittersweet for Nelson as he replaces pal Pritchard

Returning Lewes manager Craig Nelson admitted it was “bittersweet” to replace “friend” Bradley Pritchard as part of the recent reshuffle at The Dripping Pan.

Last week, Lewes made the shock decision to part ways with Pritchard after a 10-match winless run, with Nelson unveiled the next day.

Having left Tonbridge Angels in September after a short-lived spell at the National League South side, Nelson picked up where he left off on Tuesday night, picking up a 2-1 win over Cheshunt to arrest the Rooks’ slump.

The circumstances behind the preceding week were not easy, however.

Craig Nelson pictured back at the Lewes helm on Tuesday night | Picture by James Boyes

“I think in any other setting, it would have just been an easy yes [to return],” said Nelson. “I class Pritch as a friend, so it was kind of bittersweet. It's a rocky one to accept something off the back of someone I know losing out.

“I spoke to [Pritchard] before making the decision. He gave me words of encouragement to step back into this place.”

Nelson went on to explain how he and Pritchard, who live in a similar area of South London, met in person on the day of the Cheshunt match.

“I spoke to him face to face. It's not easy. There’s nothing I can say to make him feel any better at the moment, because he's such an honest individual, and he does everything at his maximum capability.

The Rooks find the net v Cheshunt | Picture by James Boyes

“He is strong enough to get through what has happened, and I'd love to see him back in management soon.”

On the pitch, Nelson made an immediate impact by tempting midfielder Parish Muirhead back to Lewes and bringing in ex-Whitehawk defender Jamie Watson.

Goals from Lukas Franzen-Jones and Devonte West, either side of a Cheshunt penalty, secured a Tuesday night win that served largely as relief.

“We have to stabilise the ship, and today allows us to cement it a bit,” said Nelson after the result. “We need to have time to assess. At the moment, we're a bit light at the back. If we had gone down [with an injury], we would have been in trouble.

“Our number one [aim] has to be to stay in this league. If we can look up from that, great. And then we stabilise and build. We’ll build for next season slowly and won't get carried away. We’ll take every game as it comes and try to compete the best we can in every one.”