The end of the season is fast approaching for Lewes FC’s men’s and women’s sides.

And it’s Tony Russell’s Isthmian premier outfit who still have promotion on their minds.

Russell’s Rooks go into their penultimate game of the 46-match league season still with a chance of reaching the play-offs.

They host Haringey Borough tomorrow at The Dripping Pan then finish their campaign away to Canvey Island a week later.

Lewes celebrate with Joe Taylor as his second-half double secures a 4-1 win at Bognor - keeping the Rooks' play-off chances alive | Picture: James Boyes

If they win both they will finish on 74 points – but they would still need the two sides immediately above to drop points.

At present it’s Russell’s old side Cray Wanderers who occupy fifth, the final play-off spot, with 70 points – two more than Lewes.

They are at home to Kingstonian tomorrow and away to Haringey on the final day.

The other team in the equation are Enfield, who slipped to sixth with a defeat at Horsham last weekend.

Lewes Women are aiming to finish with a flourish | Picture: James Boyes

They have 69 points – one more than Lewes – and finish their fixtures by playing two of the top four.

They’re away to leaders Bishop’s Stortford tomorrow and at home to fourth-placed Aveley a week later.

Things are less exciting for Scott Booth’s Lewes Women in the Championship but they have four games left between now and the end of the month and can still finish in top half.

The eighth-placed Rooks host Blackburn at the Pan this Sunday and visit Crystal Palace a week later.