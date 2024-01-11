Lewes FC teams ready to compete for honours after Dripping Pan ins and outs

There have been ins and outs at The Dripping Pan as Lewes’ men’s and women’s sides aim for success in the second half of their seasons.

Tony Russell’s Isthmian Premier outfit have added experienced right-back Sanchez Ming to the squad following his release from Dulwich Hamlet.

Sanchez, 33, left the Hamlet after 275 appearances and 24 goals for the club.

He has also had spells with Welling United, Bishop’s Stortford, Bromley and Dartford.

Lois Roche is a new face in the Lewes Women's squad | Picture: Lewes FC

Boss Russell said: “We have been looking for a right-back for some time but wanted to wait for the right one, so as soon as we knew Sanchez was available, we were very keen to bring him in.

“He is a leader and a winner and will bring experience to the group. He is a little behind the group in terms of fitness at the moment, but once we bring him up to the level of the rest, I think he will prove an excellent signing for us. I’m very excited to be working with him.”

Going in the other direction is centre-back and vice-captain Will Salmon, who has left to pursue regular playing time.

He has made more than 75 appearances for the Rooks over two years and played virtually every game last season. He announced his departure last summer but rejoined.

Lewes celebrate their equaliser away to Cray Wanderers | Picture: James Boyes

Salmon said: “Leaving a club such as Lewes is such a difficult decision to make but at this point in my career, I feel playing regularly is paramount. I’d firstly like to thank all the staff, the board members and the amazing supporters for all your support.”

Russell said: “We are all sad to say goodbye to Will, but we understand the reasons behind it. He will be a big miss to us all because not only is he a top player, he is also a brilliant person.”

Last Saturday the Rooks had Kalvin Lumbombo-Kalala to thank as his free-kick secured a 1-1 draw away to Cray Wanderers. They host Potters Bar this Saturday.

Scott Booth’s Lewes Women, who return to Championship action at home to Durham a week Sunday, have snapped up experienced midfielder Lois Roche from Charlton.