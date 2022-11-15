The Sussex Senior Cup tie between Lewes FC and Worthing FC has been postponed due to a ‘significant number of injuries in the Rooks squad’.

The old foes were due to meet this [Tuesday, November 15] evening at The Dripping Pan in the second round of the competition.

A statement posted on Lewes’ website said: “Our Sussex Senior Cup fixture against Worthing scheduled for Tuesday 15/11/2022 has been postponed.

“The new date will be announced as soon as possible.

Action from last season's Sussex Senior Cup clash between Worthing and Lewes at Woodside Road. Picture by Stephen Goodger

“The Sussex FA granted permission for the game to be postponed due to a significant number of injuries in the Rooks squad.

“All ticket buyers will be contacted directly via email. The tickets purchased will stay valid for the postponed date.”

News of the postponement elicited a strong reaction from clubs and supporters across Sussex on Twitter.

SCFL Division Two outfit Upper Beeding tweeted: “How have Sussex FA agreed to this from a Senior club ?”

SCFL Premier club Steyning Town, who host Isthmian Premier Horsham tonight in the Senior Cup, replied: “Would we all get treated the same?”

Sussex Sunday Football League Premier side AFC Goring said: “We had injuries during our county cup game Sunday so can we get this replayed then @SussexCountyFA?”

Worthing supporters group Worthing Fanatics tweeted: “Forcing the postponement rather than giving the opportunity to your “Elite Pathway” to get some minutes and experience in first team football?

“Have a day off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"@SussexCountyFA the fact you've actually allowed this is completely embarassing [sic]”