Lewes FC Women name Lawrence as new manager

Natalie Lawrence is the new Lewes FC Women first team manager.

She steps up from her role as assistant manager during the 2023/24 season to replace Scott Booth, who left at the end of a season which ended in relegation from the Women’s Championship.

Lewes FC said: “The club is delighted to have a manager in place with an abundance of international experience, with Nat being integral in the New Zealand national team’s 2023 World Cup campaign. We’re proud to confirm she will be part of the New Zealand coaching team at the 2024 France Olympics.

“Since joining Lewes FC in the summer of 2023, Nat has demonstrated an impressive technical and tactical understanding of the game. She has an almost unique ability to form, nurture and build relationships to support player development.”

Nat Lawrence is Lewes Women's new manager | Picture: Lewes FC

Head of Women’s Football Lynne Burrell said: “Nat has shown a high level of football understanding and desire to support player development, which is aligned with our philosophy.

“It’s amazing to have Nat progress into the position from assistant manager. She’s the perfect person to help us rebuild and create a solid foundation for the growth of women’s football at Lewes FC.”

Lawrence told the Rooks website: “It feels amazing. It’s been a bit of a journey to get here but I am excited to be remaining with the club and in a new position for the 2024/25 season.

“We are in a moment of transition, whereby we have to re-focus, re-group and re-build, which is exciting to be a part of.”

Lewes added: Everyone at Lewes FC is thrilled to have Nat onboard for the upcoming campaign and have her as part of the team helping us to reset, solidify and grow. Come on you Rooks!”