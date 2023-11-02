Plans for football investment group Mercury 13 to plough £5m and have a large stake in Lewes FC’s women’s set-up have moved a step closer.

Opinion has been split on the proposal since it first emerged several weeks ago – with those in favour saying it could transform the women’s team and help other aspects of the club but those against saying it is a big move away from the idea of the club being fan-owned.

Owners had a week to vote whether to move forward with the proposal or ditch it – and two thirds of those who voted backed it.

A Lewes FC statement said: “Owners were asked to vote from the 24th October to 31st October on (a) Moving forward with the Mercury/13 proposal; (b) not moving forward with the Mercury/13 proposal.

Lewes Women in action against Sunderland - a £5m investment proposal for the women's side of the club has moved a step closer | Picture: James Boyes

“1,080 votes were cast, of the 2,573 eligible owners (the largest owners’ vote in the club’s history).

“The results of the vote are as follows: Turnout: 42%. Number of votes found to be invalid: 1. 732 votes (67.8%) in favour of moving forward with the Mercury/13 proposal. 347 votes (32.2%) not in favour of the Mercury/13 proposal.

"Civica Election Services independently conducted the vote process and have provided confirmation on the fairness and accuracy of the recordings, as far as reasonably practicable.

