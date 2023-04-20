Lewes FC’s bid to snatch an Isthmian premier play-off place will be decided on Saturday – and the Rooks head into their crunch final game in superb form.

If Tony Russell’s team win at Canvey Island and Cray Wanderers lose at Haringey, the Rooks will finish fifth and be in the play-offs.

If Cray draw, Lewes would have to win by four goals to sneak in. Any other combination of results will see Russell’s men lose out.

And while it will be no easy task – with Canvey sitting in third place and needing a win to try to finish second – but Lewes have hit form at the right time.

Lewes celebrate one of the goals that downed Haringey at the Dripping Pan and kept their play-off hopes alive | Picture: James Boyes

Last weekend they cruised to a 4-0 victory over Haringey to keep their hopes of a play-off spot alive – and that made it three wins and two draws in their past five outings.

Will Salmon returned to centre-back and Razz Coleman De-Graft reverted back to the left wing and it was Coleman De-Graft who drilled in a low shot from the edge of the box in the 8th minute to give the Rooks the lead.

In the 12th minute a surging run by Deon Moore set up Joe Taylor for his 30th league goal of the season.

Five minutes later Moore played a perfect weighted pass into the run of Jaydn Mundle-Smith and he held off a defender before making it 3-0.

The second half was more even, but the icing on the cake came in the 88th minute when substitute Archie Tamplin scored his first goal for the Rooks from the edge of the box.