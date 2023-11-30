Lewes got their Isthmian premier campaign back on track with a 4-1 win over Haringey – and have been boosted by the signing of an ex-Worthing winger.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A big second half for the Rooks sealed the points against Haringey Borough after a struggle in the first 45 – and a month without an Isthmian win

Haringey took the lead and held it until the break but it didn’t take long for Lewes to kick-start the second half – in the 46th minute, Deon Moore teed up Chris Whelpdale to head home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rooks went in front in the 64th minute as substitute Ola Ogunwamide put away a rebound from a long-range effort.

The goals flowed for Lewes in the second half against Haringey | Picture: James Boyes

Whelpdale completed his double in the 69th minute after being played through on goal by Tommy Wood.

An 84th minute Wood goal from the penalty spot capped off a fine second half performance and a return to winning ways at the Dripping Pan.

The match brought a Lewes debut for winger Lewis White, who has joined on an initial 28-day-loan from Welling United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old came through the academy at Millwall and has spent the past two seasons with Worthing and Welling United. He has caught the eye playing in the National League South and played a key role in Worthing’s charge for the play-offs last season.

Rooks manager Tony Russell said: “Lewis is someone we have tried to sign a few times, so we are delighted to have him in for a month.”

Winger Deshane Dalling has left the club.