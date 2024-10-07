Lewes handed home FA Trophy tie – Hastings United, Horsham and Chichester City will hit the road

By Steve Bone and Matt Pole
Published 7th Oct 2024, 13:34 BST
Wembley dreams live on in the FA Trophy for four of Sussex’s Isthmian premier division sides – but three of them will have to hit the road in the first round.

The weekend’s third qualifying round brought victories for Horsham, Lewes, Chichester City and Hastings but defeats for Bognor, Whitehawk and Littlehampron.

Our two National South sides – Worthing and Eastbourne Borough – have yet to enter the draw but the line-up for the Saturday, October 26 first round is known following the draw made on Monday afternoon.

Lewes have what looks the most favourable draw – at home to Ashford United, with the Kent side playing a division below the Rooks in the Isthmian south east.

Horsham in action at Leiston - where they won on penalties to progress in the Trophy | Picture: John LinesHorsham in action at Leiston - where they won on penalties to progress in the Trophy | Picture: John Lines
Horsham in action at Leiston - where they won on penalties to progress in the Trophy | Picture: John Lines

Hastings United are away but will also face step four opposition – in the form of Hadley, who are top of the Southern League south central division.

It’s an all-step-three clash for Chi City, whose hosts Plymouth Parkway are struggling near the bottom of the Southern League premier south. Coincidentally Parkway are at home to Worthing in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup this coming Saturday.

And for Horsham, it’s an all-Isthmian premier tussle as they head to Canvey Island, currently 20th in the table.

The draw for Sussex’s teams:

Lewes v Ashford United

Hadley v Hastings United

Canvey Island v Horsham

Plymouth Parkway v Chichester City

Round dates

First Round Proper - Saturday 26 October 2024 Second Round Proper - Saturday 16 November 2024 Third Round Proper - Saturday 7 December 2024 Fourth Round Proper - Saturday 4 January 2025 Fifth Round Proper - Saturday 1 February 2025 Sixth Round Proper - Saturday 1 March 2025 Semi Final - Saturday 5 April 2025 Final - Saturday 10 or Sunday 11 May 2025

Prize money

Third round qualifying: Winners receive £2450, losers receive £625 First round: Winners receive £3000, losers receive £775 Second round: Winners receive £3750, losers receive £1000 Third round: Winners receive £4500, losers receive £1250 Fourth round: Winners receive £5250, losers receive £1500 Fifth round: Winners receive £6000, losers receive £1750 Quarter Final: Winners receive £7500, losers receive £2000 Semi-Final: Winners receive £15,000, losers receive £5000 Final runners-up: £30,000 Final winners: £60,000

