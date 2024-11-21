Lewes have full league focus after cup exits

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes manager Craig Nelson says his “expectation has not changed” after the Rooks saw their FA Trophy and Sussex Senior Cup dreams end in the space of a week.

Nelson’s side suffered a 2-0 FA Trophy exit to Southern League side AFC Totton last Saturday before pushing National League South outfit Eastbourne Borough all the way in a 2-1 defeat, with mixed thoughts on the performances.

“We're massively disappointed with how we displayed ourselves on Saturday,” said Nelson. “Not going through and conceding two poor goals is a killer blow.

After the Eastbourne Borough game, Nelson commented that the team were “disappointed” that they had not won a game “which was the total opposite.”

Lewes look to get forward against AFC Totton in the FA Trophy | Picture: James Boyes

“If we give our best, like in that game, I think we're not often going to be disappointed,” he added.

Both ties were against experienced and in-form opponents, with Totton 3rd in the Southern League Premier Division South and Borough in the same position in the National League South. Totton’s first goal was scored by ex-Premier League striker Charlie Austin, while Borough boasted several high-level talents.

“It's good to know that we can go toe-to-toe with the likes of them,” said Nelson. Of the game against Borough, Nelson said: “We've had chances to get back into the game that we've got to do better with.

“They've had chances in the first half too, so we can sit here and say that, but ultimately you've got to put the ball in the back of the net.”

The two cup exits mean that Lewes now only have league commitments for the rest of the season, but it does not change their approach.

“Like we've continued to say; never too high, never too low,” said Nelson. “Now we look at the league. We're in a great position and we want to push ourselves as high as possible in the table. That work started ages ago, but the focus must be clear for the boys because the expectation hasn't changed.”

The Rooks finish a busy November with three further fixtures, starting with a trip to Dartford this Saturday.

“They're a very good side and started really brightly, similar to how we did,” said Nelson. “They’ve fallen off recently and we need to capitalise on that. If we build on the foundation set [against Borough], it'll be a good game.”

Nelson’s side then return home on Tuesday, when they host league leaders Dover Athletic. Kick-off is at 7:45pm.