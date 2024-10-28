Lewes made it incredibly hard for themselves but came back to beat Ashford United 8-7 on penalties after a dramatic FA Trophy tie finished 2-2.

On a wet afternoon at The Dripping Pan, the Rooks were below-par for much of the contest until two changes before the 70th minute changed the face of the game.

Nabeel Ghannam and Tolu Ladapo made the most of their chances from the bench as they swung the momentum after Ashford had taken a two-goal lead, helping Shae Hutchinson and Alfie Allen to level things up and take it to a shoot-out – with the latter netting in the 92nd minute.

Lewes then held their nerve from the spot, with Toby Bull making a fine save before scoring himself and then seeing Will Moses’ effort go over the bar to confirm the win.

Lewes celebrate during their comeback against Ashford to force penalties | Picture: James Boyes

The Rooks were much-changed for the tie, with manager Craig Nelson not the only absentee as he undertook a coaching course in Wales.

Previously ever-present left-back Jack Enkh was out of the squad entirely alongside centre-backs Ethan Kaiser (ankle) and Peter Ejemen (suspended), meaning defensive midfielder Parish Muirhead and new signing Marcel McIntosh slotted into an unusual backline.

The tie’s early stages saw the sides feeling each other out, with Lewes keen to stick to their usual passing principles despite the sodden conditions and Ashford responding with a solid defensive stand.

Danny Kedwell’s visitors were always given a good chance in the tie given their enviable experience and great goalscoring form of late, and with the physical nature of their approach gaining them ground early on, they looked just as dangerous as expected.

One keeper consoles the other after Lewes win on penalties | Picture: James Boyes

Before either side had enjoyed a genuine sight of goal, however, a moment of incredulity put the visitors ahead.

In the 28th minute, Ashford were ahead as Ronald Sithole swept an innocuous cross in from the right, barely even looking for a teammate.

The slick surface did goalkeeper Toby Bull no favours as he tried to collect the cross, and the combination of a wet ball and moist gloves resulted in the ball being spilt over the line.

Lewes were shocked but responded well, with Marcus Sablier having a powerful effort blocked before Danny Bassett and Shae Hutchinson both went on invasive runs into the Ashford box.

They were not troubling ex-Chelsea Academy goalkeeper Mitchell Beeney, however, and the next big chance tellingly fell to the visitors.

Three minutes before half-time, Bull pulled off a beautiful stop to turn Adem Ramadan’s outside-of-the-boot effort around his far post after Lewes carelessly lost possession on the left of the box.

With players continuing to slip and slide for the remainder of the half, the task Lewes faced after the break was clear; to overcome both a stern Aahford defence and the conditions alike.

The benefit of a break did not make a huge difference to the contest, however.

Ashford continued to find space on the counter-attack, and in the 51st minute cut Lewes wide open with Sithole firing at Bull and the ball spilling to Gary Lockyer, who drilled home for his 15th goal of the season.

Lewes needed something special to come back into the contest at this point and almost had it three minutes later.

Hutchinson benefited from a tremendous clipped through ball by captain Bassett to find himself one-on-one from 18 yards with Benney, who he skipped around before lofting a shot onto the crossbar with the goal begging.

That moment aside, Ashford were growing in confidence and almost went 3-0 up on the hour mark, with Bull at full stretch to steer Jack Saunders’ 20-yard effort away from the top right corner.

The Nuts and Bolts then had a goal disallowed, with Lockyer flagged for offside when assisting Ramadan for a close-range finish.

Lewes had no choice but to turn to their bench for inspiration, and Nabeel Ghannam and Tolu Ladapo provided exactly that as the game ticked into the final 20 minutes.

Ghannam was full of beans after having his chances limited this season, and with plenty of willing running, he opened space for Mundele and Bassett to connect down the left, with the latter firing a cross past both Ghannam and Ladapo in the middle.

Finally, Lewes were showing their usual attacking verve at this stage, and it was just a matter of time and Ashford’s defensive grit that would determine if the tie had a tense conclusion.

In the 80th minute, the pressure would finally tell.

Ladapo broke away on the right from a fantastic raking pass, and he was ably supported by two options, of which he picked out Hutchinson for a powerful finish that struck Beeney on its way into the roof of the net.

Just 90 seconds later, there was a real scramble in the Ashford box as the Rooks sent in another wave of pressure, and after two blocked shots, Allen blasted just wide of the left post.

Ashford were doing all they could to run down the clock as time remained scarce, and Lewes were throwing all they could at the problem.

Bassett was playing incredibly in the second half as a quarterback-like presence on the left, and found Ghannam in space for another nerve-jangling ball across the box, again unfortunately with no recipient.

When the clock struck 90 minutes and the visitors were favourites once again to hold out, Lewes pulled a rabbit out of the hat.

With the ball entering the box from the left, a lay-off to the edge of the box fell to an ice-cold Allen, who struck into the bottom left corner with 92 minutes on the clock to level things up at 2-2.

Given the performance that had marked those last 20 minutes, Lewes were well worth the penalty shoot-out they had secured.

If the game had been dramatic, then the shoot-out was double that.

Ghannam netted before Beeney boldly stepped up to drill past Bull, and when Allsopp scored, an outstanding save by Bull to deny Lockyer was huge.

Hutchinson scored but Louis Collins did too, and when Sablier had his kick to the bottom left corner turned wide by Beeney, Ashford were grateful to then have James Dunne find the top right corner to make it 3-3.

It was sudden death from there, and as Bassett – walking wounded, having tweaked his knee in the last ten minutes of play – buried the ball just past Beeney into the bottom left corner, there was huge pressure on Kedwell’s son, Preston, who had come on in added time.

The junior Kedwell netted with a cool head, and with Ladapo and Carney both successful, the shoot-out went on again.

Debutant McIntosh then delivered with surgical accuracy, Theo Osinfolarin did the same, and so did Allen and William Duprey, with the scores then level at 7-7.

Bull was bullish enough to net past Beeney and then wait for Moses while performing some keepy-uppies, and this confidence did the trick, with centre-back Moses spooning the ball over the crossbar to confirm the Rooks as victors.

Despite being made to work ever so hard, Lewes are through to the Second Round – in which they will host AFC Totton of the Southern League Premier South on November 16 – and are back on track.

The Rooks visit Chatham Town next weekend in Isthmian Premier League action, when they will be hungry to keep their momentum rolling again against the side they began their season against. Kick-off at The Sports Ground, ME4 6LR, is at 3pm next Saturday.

Lewes FC: Bull; Muirhead (Ghannam, 63’), McIntosh, Puemo, Mundele; Allsopp, Allen, Sablier; Williams (Ladapo, 70’), Hutchinson, Bassett (C). Unused: Warren, Morris

Ashford United FC: Beeney, Bodkin, Stone (C), Moses, Tolulupe (Carney, 65’); Saunders (P. Kedwell, 90+5’), Dunne, Collins; Sithole (Dupreu, 82’), Lockyer, Ramadan (Osinfolarin, 78’). Unused: D. Kedwell