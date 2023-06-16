Lewes FC fans will have mixed feelings this week as one fan favourite signs a new deal but one key staff member moves on.

The good news for Scott Booth’s women’s squad is that goalkeeper Sophie Whitehouse has signed a new contract for the 2023-24 season.

The 26-year-old joined the Rooks last summer from Bristol City as the first signing of the Scott Booth era, and was quickly cemented as his No 1 for the season.

Over the course of the campaign, Whitehouse picked up several accolades – she was nominated more than once for Barclays Women’s Championship Player of the Week, and received a nomination for Save of the Season.

Sophie Whitehouse with Scott Booth | Picture: Jsames Boyes

Her efforts helped Lewes to a ninth-placed finish in the Championship.

At the club’s end-of-season awards, Whitehouse was named Manager’s Player and Players’ Player of the Season.

She is also a Republic of Ireland World Cup hopeful, having been called up to Vera Pauw’s pre-tournament training camp squad.

Lewes have also confirmed that Head of Performance Kelly Lindsey is departing the club.

The Rooks said they were extremely appreciative of all the hard work and dedication that Lindsey had shown to the club, its staff and its players over the past two years.

The club said: “Kelly has played an integral role in raising performance standards at the club, developing a sustainable club football strategy, leading the youth pathway programme, and providing support, expertise and leadership for players and staff.”

Rooks chief executive Maggie Murphy said: “Kelly has dramatically increased the levels of knowledge, expertise and professionalism in the club, developing the foundations for ongoing success.

“She is relentless in her drive for better standards and to develop a club culture that allows players and staff to fulfil their whole potential.

"The club has been very lucky to have her here for two seasons and she will be sorely missed.

“At the same time, our loss is another’s gain and I know that she will be equally transformative in her next role.

"We wish Kelly the best of success in her next chapter."