Lewes leave it late to win all three points against Coventry United

Lewes left it late to win all three points and keep their unbeaten run going as they beat Coventry United 2-1.

The Rooks went behind mid-way through the first half after Chelsea Weston squeezed the ball under Faye Baker.

But Fran Alonso’s side had no intention of letting their newly-promoted opponents get the better of them and hit back via Zoe Ness just after the break.

And it was Ness again who got the winner in added time after turning home from close range and giving her side all three points.

On 13 minutes Jess King tried to go for the spectacular with an effort from range after she spotted Coventry’s Sue Wood off her line, but Wood managed to get back just in time to tip it over the bar.

Seven minutes later and it was King with another chance. This time Zoe Ness played the ball in to the striker and she tried to chip the goalkeeper but to no avail.

And on 25 minutes Coventry scored the opener. A corner was played in and fell to Chelsea Weston on the edge of the box who fired low into the goal to beat Baker.

Katie Rood had the final chance of the half as she was set free and tried to curl an effort into the far corner, but it went just wide.

Lewes came out firing in the second half as Ness bagged the equaliser just three minutes into the second half.

Some good play between King and Ness allowed the number nine to chip the ball in to the corner and level the scores.

Chances were harder to come by in the second half, as both sides defended solidly but with 20 minutes to play Ellie Noble played in a great corner to the back post which almost crept in.

Moments later and Noble played in another great ball this time to Hayes who headed just wide from close range.

And In the final minute Emma Jones, who came off the bench, looked set to shoot but squared the ball to Ness instead, who shot low into the corner to win all three points for Lewes.

Lewes manager Fran Alonso said: “The girls really deserved it, they worked very well and very hard and credit to them because at half-time they were disappointed.

“Like the first league game we came back strong in the second half and made a difference. It’s a very important three points for us.”

STATS

Coventry United (4-4-2): Sue Wood, Hayley Crackle, Nikki Miles (Austin 34), Jodie Bartle, Jade Formaston, Rosie Axten, Amber Hughes, Fiona Worts (Dermody 77), Chelsea Weston (O’Brien 64), Katy Morris, Ffion Morgan

Substitutes not used: Sian Johnson, Amy Wathan, Becky Anderson

Goals: Weston 25

Yellow Cards: Formaston 90

Lewes: (4-4-2) Faye Baker, Samantha Quayle, Rhian Cleverly, Caitlin Hayes, Sophie O’Rourke (Timoney 69), Filippa Savva, Danielle Lane (Noble 46), Katie Rood (Jones 60), Jess King, Emily Donovan, Zoe Ness

Substitutes not used: Kate McIntyre, Amy Taylor, Issy Foster, Ava Rowbotham,

Goals: Ness 48, 91