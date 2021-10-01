Lewes manager Russell: If you defend like 10-year-olds you aren’t going to win many games

Tony Russell was less than impressed with Lewes' defending in their 3-1 home defeat to Hornchurch in the Isthmian Premier on Saturday, but said the majority of his players played well. Pictures by Angela Brinkhurst

Two early goals helped consign the Rooks to their first league loss since the opening day of the campaign.

Taylor Maloney saw an early close-range effort saved before the Urchins went ahead on five minutes.

Sam Higgins pounced, after some hesitant Rooks defending from a ball over the top, to finish past keeper Lewis Carey.

And Hornchurch were 2-0 up inside 10 minutes after more disarray in the Lewes back line.

Liam Nash thumped a close-range volley into the bottom corner after a mix up between Carey and centre back Matt Wearie.

The Urchins were three goals to the good inside an hour. Jili Buyabu got in behind down the left before firing into the top corner.

The Rooks hit a consolation goal with a minute remaining. Substitute Freddie Parker picked out Joe Taylor in the area, who turned his marker before beating the keeper at the far post.

Action from Saturday's clash at The Dripping Pan between Lewes and Hornchurch

The defeat see Lewes drop to fourth in the Isthmian Premier, four points behind leaders Kingstonian but having played a game more.

Russell said: "In football we’re judged by results, and you look at results and you think we didn’t play well.

"But in this one we played well. We came out the blocks really well and should’ve scored.

"We missed from five yards and a free header, and then out of nothing they’ve nicked the ball off us, moved it back to their goalie.

"We pressed their goalie and they cracked it long and then it was like an under-10s game.

"The ball just bounced over my centre half’s head and the boy's ran through and scored.

"Five minutes later, we were attacking again and it resulted in them getting a goal kick.

"He kicked it long and our centre midfielder headed backwards, another centre half ducked, and it was like panto season. Their forward was behind him.

"He controlled the ball and put it in, and we’re 2-0 down having done quite well and then it’s an uphill struggle.

"We looked at the stats and we had 65 per cent of the ball and got it into their box 19 times.

"We’ve not worked their goalie enough but they were throwing themselves at stuff, defending really well.

"They’ve done well, but in terms of us we played well but if you defend like 10-year-olds you aren’t going to win many games.

"The majority of the players played really well. For one or two, we’re going to say indifferent."

Lewes' match away at East Thurrock United this Saturday has been postponed due to the Rocks' involvement in the FA Cup.