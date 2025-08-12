Lewes Mixed Walking Football Club launches “Lewes Lenny” – England’s first walking football AI recruiter
Accessible online via ChatGPT, Lewes Lenny answers questions about walking football, explains the rules, finds local clubs anywhere in the UK, and invites players to sessions in Lewes and beyond. The goal is simple: get more people moving, making friends, and having fun.
Walking Football – A Game for Everyone
Walking football is a low-impact version of the beautiful game where running is replaced by walking, making it easier on joints and muscles while still delivering the thrill of football. It’s ideal for:
- Men aged 45+ and women aged 30+
- Anyone returning to sport after injury
- Players who prefer a slower pace without losing the fun
- All fitness levels and abilities, even if you’ve never kicked a ball in your life
Games are inclusive, social, and packed with laughs — and in Lewes, players often head to the pub after matches or join regular social events.
The Benefits of Walking Football
Studies show walking football improves cardiovascular health, builds strength, and boosts mental wellbeing. But for many, the biggest benefit is the social connection.
"It’s not just about football," says Neal, organiser at Lewes Mixed Walking Football Club. "It’s about friendship, laughter, and feeling part of a team again. Lewes Lenny helps people take that first step."
How Lewes Lenny Works
By chatting with Lewes Lenny online, prospective players can:
- Find walking football clubs anywhere in the UK
- Learn the rules in simple, jargon-free language
- Discover when and where sessions take place near you
- Get encouragement to try their first game
Lenny’s warm, cheeky personality makes joining easy, even for those nervous about starting.
A Local Innovation with National Ambitions
Lewes Lenny is believed to be the first dedicated walking football GPT in the country, but the ambition doesn’t stop in Sussex. The team aims to make Lenny the most used walking football guide in England, then to expand worldwide, helping anyone, anywhere, find a game.
"Walking football changes lives," says Lenny’s creator. "We want to make it as easy as possible for people to find a team, put their boots on, and play."
Get Involved
Lewes Mixed Walking Football Club runs three weekly sessions:
- Sundays: 3–4 pm
- Mondays: 4–5 pm
- Wednesdays: 9–10 pm
To chat with Lewes Lenny and to find out more, visit:
https://www.lewesfootballfoundation.org/walking-football