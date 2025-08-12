Lewes Mixed Walking Football Club launches “Lewes Lenny” – England’s first walking football AI recruiter

Aiming to get thousands playing the beautiful game at a slower pace Lewes Mixed Walking Football Club has unveiled Lewes Lenny, a friendly AI-powered “recruiter” designed to help more people discover and join walking football — one of the UK’s fastest-growing sports for older players and those returning from injury.

Accessible online via ChatGPT, Lewes Lenny answers questions about walking football, explains the rules, finds local clubs anywhere in the UK, and invites players to sessions in Lewes and beyond. The goal is simple: get more people moving, making friends, and having fun.

Walking Football – A Game for Everyone

Walking football is a low-impact version of the beautiful game where running is replaced by walking, making it easier on joints and muscles while still delivering the thrill of football. It’s ideal for:

Players in action

Men aged 45+ and women aged 30+

Anyone returning to sport after injury

Players who prefer a slower pace without losing the fun

All fitness levels and abilities, even if you’ve never kicked a ball in your life

Games are inclusive, social, and packed with laughs — and in Lewes, players often head to the pub after matches or join regular social events.

The Benefits of Walking Football

Studies show walking football improves cardiovascular health, builds strength, and boosts mental wellbeing. But for many, the biggest benefit is the social connection.

Lewes Mixed Walking Football

"It’s not just about football," says Neal, organiser at Lewes Mixed Walking Football Club. "It’s about friendship, laughter, and feeling part of a team again. Lewes Lenny helps people take that first step."

How Lewes Lenny Works

By chatting with Lewes Lenny online, prospective players can:

Find walking football clubs anywhere in the UK

Learn the rules in simple, jargon-free language

Discover when and where sessions take place near you

Get encouragement to try their first game

Lewes Football Foundation

Lenny’s warm, cheeky personality makes joining easy, even for those nervous about starting.

A Local Innovation with National Ambitions

Lewes Lenny is believed to be the first dedicated walking football GPT in the country, but the ambition doesn’t stop in Sussex. The team aims to make Lenny the most used walking football guide in England, then to expand worldwide, helping anyone, anywhere, find a game.

"Walking football changes lives," says Lenny’s creator. "We want to make it as easy as possible for people to find a team, put their boots on, and play."

Lewes Lenny, England's first AI walking football recruiter

Get Involved

Lewes Mixed Walking Football Club runs three weekly sessions:

Sundays: 3–4 pm

3–4 pm Mondays: 4–5 pm

4–5 pm Wednesdays: 9–10 pm

To chat with Lewes Lenny and to find out more, visit:

https://www.lewesfootballfoundation.org/walking-football