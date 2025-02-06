Lewes FC breathed new life into their Isthmian Premier Division campaign as a win at Sussex rivals Hastings United and a midweek point moved them back up the table.

In a week where the table began to stretch, the Rooks ensured they were on the right side of the movement with two clean sheets and vital points.

After derby disappointments against Horsham and Whitehawk, as well as a damaging 1-1 draw with second-bottom Bowers & Pitsea, Craig Nelson’s side travelled across Sussex under great pressure.

In front of a huge crowd of 1,335 fans, Lewes had to weather a storm but held up superbly in just the second match their defence had played together.

Lewes celebrate with their fans at the end of their vital win at Hastings - picture by James Boyes

Ex-Haywards Heath pair Josh Spinks and Jack Meeres shielded goalkeeper Toby Bull with all their might, while there were key roles for midfielder Hamilton Antonio and the returning Shae Hutchinson too.

On a scrappy afternoon when the weather played a big part, Danny Bassett’s 74th-minute penalty – converting on the rebound after Louis Rogers’ initial save – ultimately proved enough for a 1-0 win.

That result ensured the Rooks’ winless run ended at 10 games and encouraged Nelson to keep things unchanged in midweek.

The trip to Cray Valley Paper Mills – a short one for Nelson and his management team, mainly based around Bromley – was expected to be a stern examination.

Following the abandonment of December’s original meeting, when the Rooks led 2-0 before Lewes defender Marcel McIntosh’s 77th-minute leg break, there was hunger to repeat their intial excellence. On a similarly cold Tuesday night, a testy contest finished 0-0.

Keeping the division’s second-best attack at bay was a huge credit for the Rooks, who became the fourth side this season to shut out Cray Valley.

After four clean sheets in the first two months of the season, too, this was just Lewes’ fourth time stopping their opponents scoring since.

The two results leave Lewes 11th in the Isthmian Premier Division, 11 points above the relegation places.

With 17 points separating them from the last play-off spot, that ship has all but sailed, but there is a huge amount to contest between 6th and 18th places.

No game better exemplifies this than Lewes’ clash this Saturday, as they host 10th-placed Potters Bar Town, who are one point above the Rooks.

After a 5-0 loss to the Hertfordshire side back in September, the Rooks will want a big response. Kick-off is at 3pm at The Dripping Pan.