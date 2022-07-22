Lewes No2 Vines wants good start and warns: No excuses

They will start the Isthmian premier season at Wingate & Finchley on Saturday, August 13, followed by home games against Carshalton Athletic (16) and Bishops Stortford (20).

They finish August away to Corinthian-Casuals and at home to Hastings over the bank holiday weekend. The 21-22 season ended in heartbreak when they finished just outside the play-offs and the club are looking to kick on in Vines and boss Tony Russell’s second year in charge.

“The first four games are really important to setting your stall out. I've got no worries about where we go, who we play early on, it makes no difference to me,” Vines said.

Lewes in pre-season action at Burgess Hill last Saturday / Picture: James Boyes

“I haven't really got my sights on a particular team as favourites or biggest challenge or anything like that. We look at ourselves first.”

For the Rooks, that focus means pre-season performances and recruitment are key. Given the loss of some important players from last season, announcements have been kept fairly quiet so far.

“The league registration forms only came out a couple of weeks ago. I know everybody likes a picture of the handshake, but it's not quite as straightforward as that.

“From the perspective of adding fresh blood, there’s definitely going to be two or three new faces coming in that might be familiar.”

The club had talked of bringing in up to three ex-pros and Vines said: “One's definitely got a pro contract, he's signed for a club in League Two.

“We've got champagne taste. We’re always looking for players better than what we have, to improve. That's what you need to do. We're sticking with that approach, where we bring boys in that are hungry.

"I think we've a fair few of those within the squad. I think the other two are still outstanding. So let's see.”

Vines said the Rooks would have to be at their best this season to compete.

“The focus would be getting the squad in a place where we're happy with it, and getting our philosophy embedded within that,” he added.