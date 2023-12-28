Lewes on up after win at Whitehawk... Rooks Women sign New Zealand international

Goals from Chris Whelpdale and Deon Moore helped Lewes to a deserved 2-1 win at Whitehawk on Boxing Day.

Tony Russell made two changes to the side that beat Cheshunt 2-1 in their previous game, with Archie Tamplin and Moore coming into the starting XI.

There were no openings of note for either side early on, with Ola Ogunwamide going closest but shooting straight at Mitch Walker.

Ogunwamide went on an impressive run down the right before finding Tommy Wood, who crossed for Luke Dreher to fire over from close range.

On their way... Chris Whelpdale (No11) celebrates his Lewes strike at Whitehawk | Picture: James Boyes

For the hosts Tommy Brewer was bravely denied by Nathan Harvey after a clever knockdown from Rob O’Toole.

The Rooks pressure paid off on 52 minutes, with Moore charging down a Joe Tennent clearance before cutting in from the left and teeing up Whelpdale to finish emphatically.

Lewes doubled their lead two minutes later, Ogunwamide finding Moore, who made space on the left of the area before finishing across Walker and into the bottom corner.

Lewes were looking relatively comfortable until they inexplicably handed Whitehawk a goal on 71 minutes.

Harvey misjudged the pace of a long ball forward when waiting for it to roll into the area, allowing Charlie Lambert to nip in and poke the loose ball into the back of the net.

The closing stages became fractious but Lewes saw out the game reasonably comfortably to record a second successive 2-1 win in the league.

Next up for the Rooks is a trip to face leaders Hornchurch this evening (7.45pm).

Lewes Women have signed New Zealand international forward Jacqui Hand. Her move is subject to regulatory International clearance.

Hand was previously with Finnish club Åland United where she scored 14 goals in 29 league appearances.

Jacqui made her Ferns debut in 2021 and has made 17 appearances, scoring twice, and was part of their World Cup squad last summer.