Lewes ready for Aldershot Town test in FA Cup after Hampton and Richmond win

Lewes have set up an enticing FA Cup 4th qualifying round tie away at National League side Aldershot Town after beating Hampton & Richmond Borough 3-0.

Lewes manager Tony Russell and the players celebrate after the FA Cup win. Picture: James Boyes

The final whistle was greeted with jubilant scenes among players and supporters alike at the Dripping Pan and Tony Russell’s side are just one game away from the first round proper when League One and League Two sides enter the world famous competition.

And Lewes fans were delighted with the draw. Hugh (@ahbr1978) tweeted: “Great draw. Aldershot have a fantastic old school ground. Decent terrace for home and away fans and… proper floodlights!!”

Michael Scoates (@FellofFalorry) said: “That's the town of my birth! But as a Rook owner you have my blessing to do a bit of giant killing ;)”

The tie will take place on the weekend of October 14.

Against Hampton and Richmond, Lewes took the lead on 18 minutes, when Bradley Pritchard floated a free-kick in from the left that Arthur Penney headed goalwards and into the corner with the help of a deflection off a covering defender.

The Rooks were controlling the game at this stage and made it 2-0 on 40 minutes, an excellent move down the right ending with Tommy Wood crossing for Pritchard to finish from close range at the second attempt.

It got even better for Lewes a minute before half-time as their dominance was rewarded with a third goal, another patient but incisive spell of possession ending with Harvey Hughes cutting the ball back for Marcus Sablier to finish emphatically into the bottom corner.

After such a scintillating first half, it was perhaps unsurprising that the second saw fewer clear-cut chances with Lewes continuing to look untroubled at the back and saw the game out.

Lewes are in cup action again this Saturday when they welcome Isthmian Division One North side Lowestoft Town to the Pan in the FA Trophy third qualifying round, kick-off at 3pm.

Lewes Women’s winless start to the season continued on Sunday with a 2-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers at the Dripping Pan.