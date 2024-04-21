Lewes relegated from Women’s Championship as Crystal Palace win at Dripping Pan
In their final home game of the season, the Rooks went behind to a stunning strike from Shanade Hopcroft at the Dripping Pan. Molly-Mae Sharpe then doubled the visitors’ lead as Palace all-but clinched the Championship title and confirmed Lewes place in tier three next season.
Palace started the stronger of the two sides with Annabel Blanchard sending in a free-kick from 25 yards out that Sophie Whitehouse did well to deal with.
Whitehouse was further tested by Elise Hughes and Sharpe before Aimee Claypole tried an audacious lob but sent the attempt well over for the hosts.
The Eagles then took the lead as Hopcroft fired a thunderbolt into the net from outside the box with 25 minutes gone. The Rooks keeper was then called into action to stop Palace doubling their lead just before half-time as she tipped an effort from Sharpe over the bar.
The Palace forward continued where she left off after the break with a strike in the 50th minute. Sharpe had been found well by a through ball before sliding the ball into the bottom corner to double her side’s advantage.
Lewes looked for a way back into the game as Grace Riglar tested Demi Lambourne in the Palace goal who put in a good save.
In the final game of Maggie Murphy’s tenure as CEO, the club enjoyed a league record crowd of 2,614 but saw the game end in defeat bringing an end to the club’s six-year stay in the Barclays Women’s Championship.
