Lewes FC face one of the biggest matches of their season tomorrow (Sat Feb 22) as they welcome relegation-threatened Hendon to the Dripping Pan.

The Rooks, who have won just one of their last 14 matches, currently sit 10 points ahead of Hendon, who occupy the last relegation spot in 19th place.

Having played one more game than the Brent-based side, Lewes have 39 points after 31 matches, while Hendon have 29 points after 30.

With Bowers & Pitsea, Bognor Regis Town and Hastings United staring down the barrel beneath them, Hendon have the best chance of any side in the bottom four to escape peril in the coming weeks.

Lewes, meanwhile, placed themselves back in danger with defeats to Potters Bar Town and Billericay Town in their last two outings.

With 11 matches of the 2024/25 season remaining, the Rooks trail the play-off places by 17 points and face the prospect of jostling for mid-table position until late April.

However, they first need to stamp out the threat of the drop, with a win this weekend much-needed.

Last Saturday, the Rooks travelled to second-placed Billericay and battled well against a promotion-contending side.

Hassan Jalloh gave them an early lead with his first Lewes goal, while Calvin Ekpiteta levelled the game at 2-2 shortly after half-time.

As former Stevenage striker Femi Akinwande completed his hat-trick with two goals in the final 25 minutes, however, Craig Nelson’s side went down to a 4-2 defeat.

There were positive elements to the afternoon for Lewes, with Parish Muirhead’s return as a substitute being the most obvious.

Having only missed three matches before January, Muirhead then suffered a serious ankle injury against Cheshunt and was absent for seven matches before returning in Essex.

With Lewes losing six and winning just one of the 10 games Muirhead has missed this season, the midfielder’s return is timely.

Elsewhere, the club have signed two attacking players in the last fortnight.

Winger Ollie Starkey joins on a month-long loan from Worthing and made his debut at Billericay, while fellow wideman Bobby Unwin – formerly of Southend United U21s and most recently of Isthmian North Division side Basildon United – appeared off the bench.

With a squad bolstered by signings and returning players, Lewes will aim to put in a more cohesive performance this Saturday and end a seven-match run without a home win.

Kick-off at the Dripping Pan this Saturday is 3pm.