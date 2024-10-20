Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes suffered their second league defeat of the season as a generally underwhelming performance at Sussex rivals Horsham saw them rarely threaten in a 2-0 defeat.

In a performance that belied the big build-up to another huge contest, the Rooks’ attacking talents were kept quiet by a hard-working and efficient Horsham side, albeit one that weren’t at their best either.

Craig Nelson’s side fall to third in the Isthmian League Premier Division table as a result, with momentum ebbing away from Lewes’ early league-leading form after just one win in their last six league matches.

At a bright and packed Fusion Aviation Community Stadium, Lewes were forced into two changes, with centre-back Ethan Kaiser absent with an ankle injury and replaced by Jerry Puemo, while Matty Warren was ruled unfit in the warm-ups and dropped to the bench for Ben Mundele.

Unsurprisingly, Horsham were largely unchanged from their 1-0 FA Cup win over Gorleston the week prior, with the only difference being the return of Charlie Hester-Cook in place of Joel Daly.

After their fortunes the previous week, tails were perked at Horsham and the hosts were switched on from the get-go, determined to test Lewes’ new-look defence with their enviable attacking might.

Just three minutes into the game, this pressure resulted in the opening goal as Hester-Cook burst into the 18-yard box and took aim at goal in the first Horsham chance of the game, with his drive being spilt by goalkeeper Toby Bull into the net.

The hosts were delighted with their early lead and aimed to punish the Rooks further, with Bull having to be alert to turn away a viciously inswinging corner from James Hammond a few minutes later.

After the 25th minute, Lewes had a burst of energy and worked two dangerous moves into the Horsham box, but lacked a central threat to receive the ball and test goalkeeper Lewis Carey.

In general, both sides were below their usual levels in possession as the slick 3G surface and some determined pressing from both teams made it hard to keep hold of the ball.

Towards the end of the half, however, Horsham had another surge, with Ola Ogunwamide in a great position to pick out an option in the box but sending a cross into the side-netting, while he and Shamir Fenelon almost punished an errant back-pass from Peter Ojemen as Bull fortunately cleared.

In the closing stages, Harvey Sparks went on a blistering run down the left and found Shamir Fenelon in the middle, who was denied from scoring only by Puemo’s outstretched leg.

From the resulting corner, the ball fell to Ogunwamide on the right of the box, and the former Lewes winger’s beautifully curling effort was crucially tipped over by a full-stretch Bull.

After the break, Lewes began to string more passes together and were forcing the hosts back, but again saw their efforts stall at the edge of the box.

Captain Danny Bassett led the drive with two early efforts, but with neither finding the target, the Rooks had several questions to answer.

The door would only be ajar for so long, however, and Horsham wrestled back control ten minutes into the half to never again let go.

Firstly, Reece Meekums sped into the box and was ruled to have dived as he went down under Puemo’s pressure, while substitute striker Chris Dickson then went close as Meekums clipped a cross in from the left and Dickson’s header was hooked clear.

The real turning point in the game came in the 70th minute, when Lewes had the chance either to prove their mettle or fold under pressure.

A sliding tackle from Ojemen to stop Dickson’s progress 25 yards from goal, taking out the man after just missing the ball, saw referee George Lynch take his time over what card he would show.

After a slight delay, and a melee between the two sides as Horsham seemed determined it was a red card offence and Lewes’ players made their case, Lynch eventually decided to send off Ojemen, reducing Lewes to ten men for the remaining 20 minutes.

In truth, the Rooks were ragged after this, with no fit defenders to bring on and Parish Muirhead being asked to run the entire channel between right centre-back and midfield.

Horsham seized on this opportunity with glee, and in the 78th minute sealed their win as Dickson drove a shot at goal from distance, and after being charged down the ball fell to former Lewes man James Hammond, who easily converted from six yards.

While Lewes rung the changes late on, with the unsuccessful Eddie Allsopp and Shae Hutchinson replaced, it remained a case of Horsham control as Sparks swung another wicked corner in from the right to force a fine Bull save.

Dickson even had enough space and time to pull out an audacious rabona effort to thrill the crowd with ten minutes left.

To their credit, the last five minutes saw Lewes play their best football of the afternoon, with Horsham sitting off and the Rooks going close as they won their first corner and were then denied by an Isaac Philpot block as Bassett and Nabeel Ghannam almost combined to score in added time.

Nonetheless, the full story was one of huge frustration and disappointment for Lewes, which was reflected in the lengthy time players and management spent in discussion afterwards on the pitch.

The Rooks now sit third in the Isthmian Premier Division table after Dover Athletic and Billericay both moved above them with wins, and could be caught by Horsham too if the Hornets win their two games in hand.

Nelson’s side will now pick themselves up for a return to FA Trophy action next Saturday, as they host Ashford United of the Isthmian South East Division in the First Round. Kick-off is at 3pm at The Dripping Pan.

Horsham are also in Trophy action next Saturday – away to Canvey Island.

Horsham FC: Carey; Harding (Ajakaiye, 86’), Philpot, Brivio (C), Sparks; Barker, Hammond; Ogunwamide (Elliott, 62’), Hester-Cook (Daly, 77’), Meekums (Rodrigues, 77’); Fenelon (Dickson, 58’).

Lewes FC: Bull; Mundele (Ghannam, 87’), Peumo, Ojemen, Enkh; Muirhead, Sablier, Allen; Allsopp (Williams, 77’), Hutchinson (Ladapo, 79’), Bassett (C). Unused: Warren, Morris.