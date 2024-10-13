Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lewes suffered the disappointment of a late Billericay Town comeback as they conceded two added-time goals to draw 2-2 in a top-of-the-table clash, reports Will Hugall.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rooks were in full control of an unusually easy contest for large parts at The Dripping Pan after Danny Bassett converted two penalties, but an unbelievable last-gasp response from second-placed ‘Ricay ensured Lewes could not stretch their lead atop the Isthmian League Premier Division.

While Craig Nelson’s side remain one point ahead of the chasing pack as a result, there was the stinging feeling of being denied what was, but for two late errors, a fully deserved victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entering into a huge game in the early stages of the title fight, Lewes did not have ideal team news as centre-back Jerry Puemo was suspended following a red card against Bracknell Town the previous week.

Danny Bassett converts his second Lewes penalty against Billericay | Picture: James Boyes

In his place came new signing Peter Ojemen, who joined from Folkestone Invicta following previous spells at Dulwich Hamlet and Dover Athletic, while the rest of the Rooks’ starting XI remained unchanged.

Craig Nelson’s side knew Billericay posed a huge threat to their unbeaten home record, but set up confidently against their opponents, immediately going on the front foot.

In the 5th minute, Shae Hutchinson whipped a ball to Marcus Sablier who fought for possession on the penalty spot under pressure from the Billericay backline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Billericay defender Montel McKenzie bundling into Sablier, the referee had no choice but to award an early penalty, which Bassett stuck away with aplomb in the bottom right corner.

Players and fans celebrate after the Rooks' second | Picture: James Boyes

Lewes were keen to impose themselves further after taking the lead, and Eddie Allsopp struck a teasing half-volley on the turn which skirted wide of the left post.

Bassett was the next to have a chance, taking advantage of an ineffective Billericay press to drive in from the left and blast a 20-yard effort wide of the far post, while Matty Warren then burst into space on the right of the box and found the gloves of Sam Donkin at his near post.

Having been disappointingly quiet beforehand, Billericay finally burst into life in the half’s final five minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toby Bull had to be agile to tip away an Ashley Nzala header after a scramble in the box, while the visitors began to find joy on the left, where Ibrahim Jalloh threatened to create something when whipping in a couple of fierce crosses.

Lewes survived that wave of pressure before the break and went in with a 1-0 lead at half-time.

After an interval which saw the heavens open, the bar run dry and the food hutch run out of cutlery, it was easy to imagine everything else going wrong for the Rooks in the second half.

Nelson’s team are made of sterner stuff, though, defying the elements to put in an outstanding shift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a quiet opening five minutes, Lewes broke away and Alfie Allen was carelessly taken down in the box by Billericay captain Matt Johnson, who hauled back the midfielder without getting any of the ball.

Bassett stepped up as he had in the first half, and this time chose the bottom left corner to dispatch with great ease.

Lewes did not look like dropping that advantage, and their levels went even higher afterwards.

They had to weather a couple of defensive storms in the driving rain, with Bull making a particularly important stop against Merrifield when the forward was clean through on goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Otherwise, though, they were an ever-potent threat, with Sablier a particular menace as he broke through the lines between midfield and attack.

With Bassett having to be removed due to an injury concern, the Rooks set up more defensively in the last 20 minutes, but still held out, with Billericay held to pot-shots from the edge of the box.

Much like in the first half, however, the late stages belonged to the visitors.

Five minutes from time, Tom Bender had an acrobatic effort following a corner cleared off the line, while others tried their luck and were foiled by a tireless defensive effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 94th minute, Billericay finally had a goal back, with Bull at full stretch as an effort from range struck the base of the right post and fell to Bender for a tap-in.

A tense final three minutes of added time followed, with away substitute De-Carrey Sheriff sending in a teasing cross that had to be cleared, and Donkin sent up for the subsequent corner.

That delivery, in the 97th minute of an afternoon that always seemed in Lewes’ control, broke home hearts as it swung into the back post and caused mayhem, with a huge mess as Bull fell and a back-post scuffle saw the ball bounce back into the goalmouth.

Moses Emmanuel stuck out a knee to finish into the open goal, and with no time to resolve the matter, Lewes had to shake hands on a point which kept them as league leaders, but only by a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Dover Athletic winning 2-0 at Whitehawk, the Kent side take a share of second place on 20 points, one behind the Rooks’ total of 21.

Lewes now go into a trip to Horsham next weekend with top spot again at stake. That game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday 19 October, with a Sussex derby set to titillate the tastebuds of local supporters.

Lewes FC: Bull; Warren, Kaiser, Ojemen, Enkh; Muirhead, Sablier (Mundele, 82’), Allen (Morris, 88’); Allsopp (Ghannam, 88’), Hutchinson (Williams, 71’), Bassett (Ladapo, 68’).

Billericay Town FC: Donkin; McKenzie, Johnson (C), Bender, Porter (Davis, 78’); Miller-Rodney (Keller, 63’), Janneh (Steward, 68’); Nzala (Asamoah, 78’), Emmanuel, Jalloh (Sheriff, 63’), Merrifield.