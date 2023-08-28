Lewes started their Barclays Women’s Championship season with 4-1 defeat at home to Southampton.

The hosts had taken the lead through a superb Hollie Olding strike only for the Saints to hit straight back through Katie Wilkinson.

Sophia Pharaoh then moved Marieanne Spacey-Cale's side into the lead before goals for Ella Morris and Molly Pike put the game to bed.

After a slow start, Lewes came to life in the 21st minute as Olding dispossessed the Southampton defence before firing in a long-range stunner to the delight of the Dripping Pan faithful.

Southampton hit straight back, however, as Lewes could not clear their lines, with Sophie Whitehouse parrying the ball to Lexi Lloyd-Smith who set up Wilkinson to curl home.

Kayla Rendell denied Olding a second as the debutant ran onto the ball at the edge of the box and fired low before the Saints moved into the lead as Pharoah headed home on 35 minutes.

It was more of the same in the second half as Gemma Purfield set up substitute Morris who volleyed home five minutes after coming on for the Saints.

Pike, who joined from Leicester City this summer, got a goal on debut as Morris turned provider, squaring the ball back for the midfielder to rifle home on 65 minutes.

Southampton, who were without new signing Jamaica international Atlanta Primus, were the only Championship team to score more than once on the opening weekend as they set out their title credentials having finished sixth in their debut campaign last year.