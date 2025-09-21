Lewes Town FC grind out win against Oxfordshire
Lewes Town were the livelier side in the first half and Mike Willett took the hardest of their three chances with an exquisitely placed shot on 25 minutes.
National Cup champions Oxfordshire were stifled by a rock-solid Town defence and made changes to their line-up and formation for the second half.
Town central defenders Dave Long and Bioletti were too fast for the Oxfordshire attack to get past so they focused on corners to get a goal.
Hugo Youngman in the Town goal dominated his box and punched away the dangerous corners confidently. Oxfordshire grew more physical and robust but couldn’t force a shot on target in the 90 minutes.
Town were content to catch Oxfordshire on the break and held firm for a famous victory.
Lewes Town: Youngman, Connor, Croydon (c), Bioletti, Long, Murray, Furner, Hunt, Healey, Willett, Shore. Sub: Hambly.