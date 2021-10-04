Lewes unable to deny Durham top spot

Substitute Ini Umotong forced a save from the Durham keeper late on. Picture by James Chance/Getty Images

Having made a strong start to the season, Lee Sanders’ side were out of the blocks quickly at Maiden Castle, needing just quarter of an hour to break the deadlock.

Durham had already threatened by the time Lauren Briggs crossed into the box, and after a clever flick from Beth Hepple, Christon was on hand to fire the ball home.

Danielle Brown was looking dangerous for Durham, while Lewes forced a couple of good saves out of Megan Borthwick from set-pieces, both Isobel Dalton and Georgia Timms drawing saves from the keeper.

And they doubled their lead five minutes before half-time when Sarah Robson won a header from a corner and Galloway was on hand to poke the ball home after a scramble.

Leading 2-0 at the break, Durham pressed for a third with Becky Salicki shooting wide while Hepple saw her 30-yard lob come back off the bar with 15 minutes to go.

Just before then, Kallie Balfour fired wide when in great position as Lewes tried to get back into the game.

Rooks replacement Ini Umotong forced another good save out of Borthwick with ten minutes to go, but Durham were able to see it out to secure all three points and go top of the league.