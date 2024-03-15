Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lewes lost 2-1 at Blackburn Rovers on Monday night with Hollie Olding getting their only goal after they went 2-0 down.

The result left them second-from-bottom in the Women's Championship table, one point above bottom spot and three points behind London City in tenth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They now have five games left and host bottom side Watford next Sunday. And Booth knows what they need to do in the last few games of the season to get vital points.

Lewes Women manager Scott Booth. Picture contributed

"I think we did have other opportunities and created situations and it was just fine lines,” he said.

“But that’s no excuse, we know where we are and we know what we need to do. We know there are enough games.

"It is important when we are in the position we are in that you take care of the basics, you do the basics really well both in and out of possession and I think that’s what’s cost us tonight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the boss was disappointed with the goals. “It’s disappointing because at this stage of the season with the games left, it’s about points.

"I didn’t think we started the game well, we allowed the opposition to be on the front foot and the two goals we conceded were down to individual error from set plays.

"You never want to lose a game but you don’t want to lose from two set plays.

"That said, we were by far the better team. We controlled possession, we were much better in the second half and we were pushing and pushing but at the end of the day it’s two errors that has cost us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Booth knows his squad has what it takes to get points in the final games of the season.

“They are a great group of players who have a desire to stay in this league. We showed that last week. We maybe didn’t get to those levels tonight and it’s cost us.

"In this league anyway can be anyone and it’s really fine margins.”

Lewes Men suffered a slight dent in their Isthmian Premier play-off hopes when they lost 1-0 to Enfield Town on Saturday.