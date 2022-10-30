The Rooks are up to seventh – only four points off second place – and host Bristol City, the leaders, next Sunday (Nov 6).Meanwhile, Coventry’s quest for a first point of the season goes on after their seventh consecutive league defeat.But United had displayed green shoots of improvement in their last Championship outing, rallying late to almost salvage an unlikely draw in a 3-2 defeat at Birmingham City.And the first big chance fell to the hosts, Freya Thomas seeing her powerful strike beaten away by Sophie Whitehouse in the Lewes net.But Lewes quickly gained a foothold in the match, Ellie Mason drawing a save from Coventry keeper Eleanor Heeps and Kraft flashing a shot wide just before half time.The visitors ramped up the pressure after the interval, with Heeps bravely taking a Kraft shot to the face before denying Amelia Hazard in a one-on-one.But the teenage goalkeeper couldn’t stop Kraft a second time, as the 20-year-old forward showed great composure to slot after an incisive through ball from Grace Palmer.Coventry almost levelled just four minutes after going behind, but an almighty scramble in the box eventually fell kindly for Lewes to clear.And in stoppage time, Mary McAteer broke clear of the visitors’ backline, but Ellie Hack showed maturity beyond her years to bring the striker down before she reached the box.To follow the action and sign up for The FA Player’s live Barclays FA Women’s Super League coverage visit womenscompetitions.thefa.com