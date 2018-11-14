Lewes Women part company with Donoghue after poor run

Lewes Football Club have parted ways with Lewes FC Women’s first team manager John Donoghue.

Donoghue joined the club in 2014, taking over from Jacquie Agnew. Under his management, the team spent four seasons as an established side in the National League (South) before being selected for the new FA Women’s Championship League for 2018-19.

Club chair and head of football Stuart Fuller commented: “There is absolutely no doubting John’s coaching ability, thoroughness, professionalism and drive.

“However, despite some good early results, recent form has indicated that a fresh impetus is now needed for the team to achieve its potential in this League.

“The playing budget is good, training facilities excellent and our attendances are the envy of many teams even in the Super League. Our ambition matches the significant resources we have put behind this team.

“The club would like to place on record its gratitude to John for his time in charge.”

“A caretaker manager will be announced in time for the next home match versus Aston Villa on Sunday 18th November whilst the club begins its search for a new manager.”

