FA Cup fever will grip the country over the first weekend of 2023 – and Lewes Women will be part of it.

Their third round tie at home to London Bees was due to be staged last Sunday but was one of many games across the country to fall victim to a frozen pitch.

It has now been rearranged for Sunday, January 8 – the weekend when many women’s FA Cup tie will be played, and the much-loved third round of the men’s competition will also be played.

There’s every chance the Dripping Pan will have one of its biggest crowds of the season at the match against the Bees, who play one division below the Rooks.

Lewes and their mascots will walk out at the Dripping Pan in the FA Cup on January 8 - to face London Bees | Picture: James Boyes

Lewes assistant manager Natalie Haigh said the tie would be tricky but was one the players would relish.

“In this day and age there’s no such thing as an easy game because the gap in quality between the leagues is closing every year,” said Haigh, speaking ahead of the original date for the Bees’ visit.

“London Bees have a number of players that have played Championship football before and they have a dynamic front line that we are well aware of.

“They can play, they’re a good side. We’ve previewed them, and we’re excited for the test and what will be a competitive cup tie in front of our awesome fans.

“It’s a challenge, it won’t be easy. We’ll prep the players like any other game, and they know they need to be professional and disciplined to get a result.

“Any tie is a big tie, the FA Cup is a great competition laden with history and this squad has the potential to go on a good run.”

Haigh has been pleased with Lewes’ league efforts so far this season – even if they lost to Crystal Palace last time out, unable to repeat a Conti Cup victory over the Eagles in their previous outing.

Haigh said of the defeat: “I think the performance was good in whole, we were pleased particularly with the second half. Other than the goal we didn’t concede too many chances.”

Meanwhile Lewes’ men are another side to have had a blank week. Frost and ice ruled out last Saturday’s home game with Canvey Island and Monday’s trip to Carshalton.