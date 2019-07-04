Lewes Women swoop to land Wales international

Lewes Women have confirmed the signing of Wales forward Emma Jones as manager Fran Alonso continues to build the Rooks squad ahead of the 2019/20 FA Women’s Championship season.

The 24-year-old joins from FA Women’s National League South outfit Cardiff City, where she netted nine goals in as many starts after joining the Bluebirds during the second half of last season.

Prior to her spell with Cardiff, Jones played for Swedish side Linköpings FC and appeared in the Champions League for the club.

The striker has represented Wales at both under-17 and under-19 level, featuring in the U19 European Championships in 2013 and made her full international debut for the Dragons in a friendly against Italy in January.

The forward is the Rooks’ sixth signing of the summer and the third Welsh international to join Lewes this transfer window.

The Rooks boss Alonso and the Lewes faithful will hope Jones can boost a forward line that only managed to score 23 goals in 20 league games last season, the joint second-lowest tally in the FA Women’s Championship.

Speaking to the club’s website, Jones said: “I’m really excited to be at Lewes.

“My main job is to score goals and that’s exactly what I intend to do.”

Lewes manager Alonso, also speaking to lewesfc.com, added: “I’ve been trying to bring Emma to Lewes for a while and I’m delighted to confirm she is now a Rook.

“Both us at the club and the player have the same ambitions and she showed me from the beginning her desire to play here.

“She is not only a senior international player, but a proven goalscorer who will contribute massively to have a very successful season.”

Lewes kick their FA Women’s Championship season off on Sunday August 18 against Blackburn Rovers.