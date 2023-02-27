Edit Account-Sign Out
Lewes Women two games from FA Cup final after thrashing Cardiff City

Lewes are just two wins away from the Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley in May after reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

By Steve Bone
2 minutes ago

They beat Cardiff City Women 6-1 in front of a jubilant Dripping Pan crowd to join the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Brighton and Aston Villa in the last eight.

Ellie Mason’s first-half double put the Rooks in control of Sunday’s fifth round tie before Cardiff got one back just before the break.

Mason’s amazing afternoon – in her 100th game for the club – continued with another two goals in the second half to make the tie safe before Kenzie Weir and Aqsa Mushtaq made it 6-1.

Four-goal Ellie Mason after scoring her second in Lewes' 6-1 FA Cup triumph against Cardiff City | Picture: James Boyes

The full quarter-final line-up is: Lewes, Chelsea, Brighton, Man City, Aston Villa, Birmingham, Man Utd, Reading.

The Lewes fans salute their team | Picture: James Boyes
