They beat Cardiff City Women 6-1 in front of a jubilant Dripping Pan crowd to join the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Brighton and Aston Villa in the last eight.
Ellie Mason’s first-half double put the Rooks in control of Sunday’s fifth round tie before Cardiff got one back just before the break.
Mason’s amazing afternoon – in her 100th game for the club – continued with another two goals in the second half to make the tie safe before Kenzie Weir and Aqsa Mushtaq made it 6-1.
The full quarter-final line-up is: Lewes, Chelsea, Brighton, Man City, Aston Villa, Birmingham, Man Utd, Reading.