Lewes are just two wins away from the Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley in May after reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

They beat Cardiff City Women 6-1 in front of a jubilant Dripping Pan crowd to join the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Brighton and Aston Villa in the last eight.

Ellie Mason’s first-half double put the Rooks in control of Sunday’s fifth round tie before Cardiff got one back just before the break.

Mason’s amazing afternoon – in her 100th game for the club – continued with another two goals in the second half to make the tie safe before Kenzie Weir and Aqsa Mushtaq made it 6-1.

Four-goal Ellie Mason after scoring her second in Lewes' 6-1 FA Cup triumph against Cardiff City | Picture: James Boyes

The full quarter-final line-up is: Lewes, Chelsea, Brighton, Man City, Aston Villa, Birmingham, Man Utd, Reading.