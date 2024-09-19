Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes FC Women continued a frustrating start to the season after they went winless for a fifth league game.

The Rooks were held to a 0-0 draw by visitors Gwalia United on Sunday, with plenty of chances but no decisive finish for the new-look hosts.

While it was a third draw in five games which showed improvement, the result leaves Lewes 11th of the 12 sides in the FA WPL Premier Division South, with only MK Dons Women below them.

Defender Sarah Harvey, who was named Player of the Match in the Gwalia contest, accepted it was “not the result we wanted.”

Lewes on the attack v Gwalia | Picture: James Boyes

“We definitely have things to build on for next week,” Harvey told the Lewes FC website. “It was a good performance but we know we can deliver more.

“We have to capitalise on our opportunities when we get them, which unfortunately we weren’t able to do [against Gwalia].”

During the summer, the relegated Rooks underwent a major overhaul, with Nat Lawrence stepping up from assistant to manager this season and overseeing a raft of new signings, with Harvey amongst 17 new squad members.

After a tough 5-0 defeat to current league leaders Ipswich Town the previous week, the 0-0 against Gwalia – previously named Cardiff City Ladies – was a step in the right direction.

Lewes ready to face Gwalia | Picture: James Boyes

The search for a win, meanwhile, has not broken the side’s determination to keep grafting. “As soon as we get the [match] video, we’ll look at it, share our comments and come training on Wednesday, we’ll be locked in and ready to go,” Harvey said.

“It’s been a switch-up since I got here, everyone’s been super friendly and there’s such a good, positive and challenging environment,” added the Canadian, who last season played for Georgian side Samegrelo Chkhorotsku.

“It’s nice to feel welcomed but also be part of a group of competitors like myself, who are working together for the same goal. Training is so intense right now and I think that’s why we’re progressing each week. We’re striving to get better and make the collective better – that’s our goal.”

Up next for Lawrence’s Rooks is a trip to fourth-placed Oxford United this Sunday, with a 3pm kick-off at Court Place Farm, OX3 0NQ.

After a week without action due to their earlier FA Cup exit, meanwhile, Lewes FC men’s side return with a huge Sussex derby at The Dripping Pan on Saturday.

Craig Nelson’s unbeaten league leaders welcome 16th-placed Hastings United for a hotly-anticipated match (3pm).