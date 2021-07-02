Lewes won't 'peacock around social media' with transfer business

Joe Taylor is one of four new faces in at Lewes this summer - but don't expect manager Tony Russell to crow about it. Picture courtesy of Lewes Football Club

The Rooks have so far announced the signings of Joe Taylor, Bradley Pritchard, Lewis Carey and Freddie Parker, along with exciting young prospects Brad Santos and Nic D’Arenzio from last season’s squad.

Although Lewes haven’t officially announced any further signings, Russell revealed that the bulk of Lewes’ squad building had been completed.

But the Rooks boss admitted that he hoped to bring another three new faces to bolster The Dripping Pan outfit.

He said: “We’ve done some really good deals. We believe we have signed some very exciting players.

“We are hoping that, if we have a good week this week, we could be done. We need three more and we do have offers on the table for three.

“All three players were at step one last year. Whether we get them remains to be seen, but we’re confident.

“When we do finally announce who we’ve got, I think one or two may be a little but surprised.

“We’ve signed two players. One was at step one, while one was at step three.

“It’s got to the point now where we need three more. We’ve got a player in with us at the moment who’s outstanding.

“He’s been a pro in League Two. He was on loan at a step one club and he’s training with us at the moment.

“We’re hopefully going to be offering him something on Saturday and hopefully we can get that over the line.

“We are talking to another step one player so we’re going to go under the radar, we’re not going to stand on the rooftops and peacock around social media about who we’ve signed.

“We’ll just be little old Lewes, minding our own business.”

Saturday saw the Rooks play their first game since October. Lewes visited Peacehaven & Telscombe for a pre-season friendly and ran out 4-0 winners.

Lewes, whose squad mainly comprised of trialists and players from the development pathway, were headed into the lead just before the break by a trialist.