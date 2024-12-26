Leyton Orient 3, Crawley Town 0: Reds suffer Boxing Day blues in London
Crawley Town had a tough trip to London on Boxing Day, losing 3-0 at Leyton Orient.
Rob Elliot made a handful of changes from the Birmingham City defeat on Monday with Tyreece John-Jules, Bradley Ibrahim, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Jack Roles included in the starting XI.
Charlie Kelman gave Orient a first half lead before two goals in five minutes early in the second half from Dan Agyei and Omar Beckles put the home side well on top.
The defeat leaves Reds in 19th in the League One table and they travel to Exeter City on Sunday.