Former Leyton Orient, Crawley Town and Brighton winger Dean Cox is back in management – starting a second spell as boss at Lancing FC.

Cox, who managed the Lancers in 2022-23 before moving to Burgess Hill, was announced as the successor to Billy Wood by the Culver Road club.

He is their fourth manager in less than a year – with Wood having followed Jamie Hollis and Sam Morgan into the role during the course of the 24-25.

And the familiar Susex figure will need all his football experience – for he joins Lancing as they look to rebuild following relegation from the Isthmian south east division. They will be back in the SCFL premier division next season.

Dean Cox in his previous spell at Lancing | Picture: Chris Neal

Lancing said: “We’re delighted to confirm Dean Cox as the new 1st Team Manager of Lancing FC.

"Dean’s passion for the club, understanding of our community, and commitment to building a competitive side within our means made him the standout choice. We’re excited to start this new chapter and look forward to seeing everyone behind the team as we rebuild together.”

Cox said: “I’m absolutely delighted to return. We’ve got unfinished business at Lancing.

"I shouldn’t have left when I did, but I’m back now and really excited about the new project. Coaching staff will be announced soon, but for now I’m just delighted to be back and looking forward to bringing good times back to Culver Road and the local community — with everyone pulling in the same direction.”

Cox was immediately given many messages of congratulation and good luck on social media. He said on X: “Delighted to be back, the hard work starts now.”

The Mid Sussex-born star, now 37, played 146 games as a youngster for Brighton & Hove Albion before spells with Eastbourne Borough, Bognor Regis Town, Leyton Orient, where in 227 appearances he scored 45 goals, Crawley Town, Burgess Hill Town, Eastbourne Borough and Worthing.