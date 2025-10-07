Leyton Orient v Crawley Town team news: Eight changes for Reds for Vertu Trophy clash

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 7th Oct 2025, 18:06 BST
Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has – for his side’s Vertu Trophy trip to Leyton Orient.

Reds are looking for a morale-boosting win following three consecutive defeats in the league.

Most Popular

Lindsey’s men won their first Southern Group F match, beating Aston Villa u21s 4-2 at the Broadfield Stadium and currently top the group on goal difference. Orient and Peterborough are both on three points as well with the latter having played two games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The winner of tonight’s game should qualify for the next round.

After Saturday’s defeat to Cambridge, Lindsey suggested he may send out that same team to prove themselves after such a poor performance.

But he has made eight changes. Only Jojo Wollacott, Dion Conroy and Kyle Scott remain from Saturday’s starting XI.

Ben Radcliffe, who scored two in the win over Villa, will line up in the back three with Conroy and Scott Malone.

Orient are currently 18th in League One and beat Peterborough in their first group game.

Related topics:Leyton OrientOrientPeterboroughAston Villa
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice