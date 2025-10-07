Leyton Orient v Crawley Town team news: Eight changes for Reds for Vertu Trophy clash

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has – for his side’s Vertu Trophy trip to Leyton Orient.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reds are looking for a morale-boosting win following three consecutive defeats in the league.

Lindsey’s men won their first Southern Group F match, beating Aston Villa u21s 4-2 at the Broadfield Stadium and currently top the group on goal difference. Orient and Peterborough are both on three points as well with the latter having played two games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner of tonight’s game should qualify for the next round.

After Saturday’s defeat to Cambridge, Lindsey suggested he may send out that same team to prove themselves after such a poor performance.

But he has made eight changes. Only Jojo Wollacott, Dion Conroy and Kyle Scott remain from Saturday’s starting XI.

Ben Radcliffe, who scored two in the win over Villa, will line up in the back three with Conroy and Scott Malone.

Orient are currently 18th in League One and beat Peterborough in their first group game.