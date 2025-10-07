Leyton Orient v Crawley Town team news: Eight changes for Reds for Vertu Trophy clash
Reds are looking for a morale-boosting win following three consecutive defeats in the league.
Lindsey’s men won their first Southern Group F match, beating Aston Villa u21s 4-2 at the Broadfield Stadium and currently top the group on goal difference. Orient and Peterborough are both on three points as well with the latter having played two games.
The winner of tonight’s game should qualify for the next round.
After Saturday’s defeat to Cambridge, Lindsey suggested he may send out that same team to prove themselves after such a poor performance.
But he has made eight changes. Only Jojo Wollacott, Dion Conroy and Kyle Scott remain from Saturday’s starting XI.
Ben Radcliffe, who scored two in the win over Villa, will line up in the back three with Conroy and Scott Malone.
Orient are currently 18th in League One and beat Peterborough in their first group game.